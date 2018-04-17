News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Have Alex Nation and Maegan split
Have Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegan split?

Does this prove Richie Strahan and Nikki Gogan are together?

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

While we've all been swept up in the drama of Bachelor In Paradise, it seems two previous Bachie stars may have gone and done something MAJOR... and we almost missed it.

Fans film Katie Price running London Marathon in 2009 unaware she's having a miscarriage
0:19

Fans film Katie Price running London Marathon in 2009 unaware she's having a miscarriage
Billboard Music Award Nominees REVEALED! Where Are The Women Nominees?
2:36

Billboard Music Award Nominees REVEALED! Where Are The Women Nominees?
Emma Watson, Tom Felton & Matthew Lewis Have EPIC Harry Potter Reunion
1:24

Emma Watson, Tom Felton & Matthew Lewis Have EPIC Harry Potter Reunion
Rushing Water Cascades Down Subway Stairs
0:13

Rushing Water Cascades Down Subway Stairs
'No Longer Alone': LGBT Activists Speak Out Across The Middle East, North Africa
6:37

'No Longer Alone': LGBT Activists Speak Out Across The Middle East, North Africa
Princess Mary and Prince Frederik's relationship timeline
2:25

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik's relationship timeline
Guy Jumps into Broken Fire Hydrant
0:21

Guy Jumps into Broken Fire Hydrant
Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
6:02

Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
Most Hated Bachelor Ever Arie Luyendyk BANNED from the State of Minnesota!!?
2:31

Most Hated Bachelor Ever Arie Luyendyk BANNED from the State of Minnesota!!?
Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
1:55

Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
1:32

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
 

Remember the time Richie Strahan dumped Nikki Gogan on The Bachelor in favour of single mother Alex Nation who only went on to ditch him for another woman?

Well, perhaps Richie is finally listening to what Australia was asking him to do all along, and is giving it a red hot go with Nikki in the real world.

We have reason to believe that Nikki Gogan and Richie Strahan may be back together. Source: Channel 10

Some investigation work on Be's part reveals both Richie and Nikki are spending time at Rottnest Island in Western Australia.

Now come on. Both Bachie babes soaking up the sun at the very same spot on the same day, that's one big coincidence.

What's more, Richie has shared some solo snaps on his Instagram stories, but who on earth is taking these photos of his ridiculously defined six pack?

nikki gogan

Nikki shared this snap revealing she's in Rottnest Island. Source: Instagram/nikki_gogan

richie strahan

Richie is also there. Source: Instagram/richie_strahan

Perhaps someone whose name starts with N and ends in I?

Be has reached out to Richie and Nikki for comment, and while we await for confirmation from either star, we shall sit here and start imagining what their wedding will look like.

Richie initially chose Alex Nation at the finale. Source: Channel 10

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top