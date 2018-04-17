Does this prove Richie Strahan and Nikki Gogan are together?

While we've all been swept up in the drama of Bachelor In Paradise, it seems two previous Bachie stars may have gone and done something MAJOR... and we almost missed it.

Remember the time Richie Strahan dumped Nikki Gogan on The Bachelor in favour of single mother Alex Nation who only went on to ditch him for another woman?

Well, perhaps Richie is finally listening to what Australia was asking him to do all along, and is giving it a red hot go with Nikki in the real world.

Some investigation work on Be's part reveals both Richie and Nikki are spending time at Rottnest Island in Western Australia.

Now come on. Both Bachie babes soaking up the sun at the very same spot on the same day, that's one big coincidence.

What's more, Richie has shared some solo snaps on his Instagram stories, but who on earth is taking these photos of his ridiculously defined six pack?

Perhaps someone whose name starts with N and ends in I?

Be has reached out to Richie and Nikki for comment, and while we await for confirmation from either star, we shall sit here and start imagining what their wedding will look like.

