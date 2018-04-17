Bachelor In Paradise star Luke confirms he cheated on Lisa

News

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Bachelor In Paradise stars Luke McLeod and Lisa Hyde made the bold decision to leave the island together to make it work on the outside on last night's show.

However, it turns out their bold decision didn't pay off as the couple have since split and reports have been rife Luke cheated on Lisa.

While chatting exclusively with Be, 33-year-old Luke confirmed the rumours are true.

Bachelor In Paradise Luke and Lisa

Bachelor In Paradise stars Luke McLeod and Lisa Hyde made the bold decision to leave the island together to make it work on the outside, but their romance was short-lived due to Luke cheating. Source: Ten

"There was a situation where someone else was involved," he said. "I'm sorry, I stuffed up."

Luke insisted now he is just trying to move on from his wrongdoings.

Luke Lisa Bachelor In Paradise

Luke admitted to Be that he cheated on Lisa. Source: Ten

"I'm just trying to now move forward," he explained. "We all make mistakes."

What was his reason for cheating though?

Luke explained it was the pressure of a "secretive relationship" that got to him.

Luke explained it was the pressure of a "secretive relationship" that got to him. Source: Ten

"It was really difficult because you can't just be a normal couple, you can't just go and do what normal couples do," he said. "You're in this odd secretive relationship where people still think you're single and you have to pretend that you are.

"It was just really unhealthy."

Despite his explanation, Luke insisted he "accepts responsibility" for his actions.

