MAFS' Telv shows off his new 'wifey'

Have Alex Nation and Maegan split
Have Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegan split?

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /
  • MAFS__ Telv Williams has surprised fans by revealing he has a new girlfriend, just weeks after splitting from his 'wife' Sarah Roza.
The FIFO worker showed off his new lady love Maddie Carolan on social media, labelling her his "wifey" and confirming he has definitely moved on from Sarah, 38, following their reality TV wedding.

"Had an amazing day with incredible company @maddie_carolan," he posted on Instagram, alongside three photos of them cuddling up together.

MAFS' Telv has a new 'wifey' after Sarah Roza split

Telv Williams has shown off his new girlfriend Maddie Carolan, just weeks after his split from Sarah Roza. Source: Instagram/MaddieCarolan

He was previously 'married' to Sarah Roza after meeting on reality dating show Married At First Sight. Photo: Instagram/sarahjaneroza

Maddie has also shared several photos of them together, one alongside the word "you" and the love heart eyes emoji.

Telv, 33, split with his Married At First Sight 'wife' Sarah less than a month ago, despite appearing to have one of the strongest relationships on the show.

In an Instagram story he called Maddie his "wifey". Source: Instagram/TelvWilliams

The TV star revealed he had an amazing day with his new partner. Source: Instagram/TelvWilliams

Since sharing a lengthy post speaking fondly of her time with Telv, Sarah has told fans there was more than met the eye with their breakup.

“Thank you lovely lady but I’m not in a rush unlike other people to just hook up with countless fame hungry insignificant randoms,” Sarah wrote in response to a viewer asking if she'd been "snapped up".

He even introduced her to some of his MAFS co-stars. Source: Instagram/TelvWilliams

Telv however, clearly has no qualms coming off the market so soon.

