Watch: Elizabeth Hurley's steamy sex scene in THAT costume

Liz Hurley has had a pretty 'revealing week.

The British actress was slammed for an 'inappropriate' pic on Instagram, however, there is a VERY good explanation.

The photo in question is of the star wearing a French maid's outfit, while with her 16-year-old son Damian, and also Joan Collins.

If anyone had actually taken time to read the caption to her post, they would have realised that she was dressed inappropriately for her, shock horror, TV show.

"My favourite episode of #theroyalsseason4 tonight, with my son @damianhurley1 reprising his role as Prince Hansel and the divine @joancollinsdbe on fabulous form @theroyalsone", she captioned the pic, taken on the set of her hit show, The Royals.

So why the sexy costume?

Well, Liz' character, Queen Helena, was engaged in a steamy bedroom role-playing romp with her own daughter's friend (yup), and in the clip released by E! Online, Dame Joan's character, Grand Duchess of Oxford and Helena's mother, finds her in an, ahem, compromising position.

Role-playing. Character acting. TV show.

Poor Liz, the trolls were out to get her and for what reason? Such serious flack was caused when it was all in a day's 'work'.

This isn't the first time poor Liz has received a bashing on the socials. Just a few weeks ago, the super attractive 52-year-old posted a pic for her son's birthday.

The mother-of-one uploaded the snap to social media which showed her wearing a extremely plunging and gorgeous dress.

“Happy Birthday to my little prince @damianhurley1. The light of my life for the last 16 years,” she captioned the post. The innocent picture caused a riot as negative comments flowed in.

"So inappropriate - he's a teenager...", one user said. "Disgraceful" another said. Ugh.

Don't worry, both photos have also since received lots of positive comments, calling Liz a 'hot mumma' and 'if you got it flaunt it'.

Amen!

