Bachelor In Paradise's Luke grovelled for a second chance with Lisa

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Lisa Hyde and Luke McLeod appeared to be one of the most solid couples on Bachelor In Paradise, even taking the bold step to leave the show together.

However, the couple didn't last the test of time as Luke cheated on Lisa.

Realising how much he, in his own words had "stuffed up", it transpires the 33-year-old grovelled for Lisa's forgiveness once she found out.

Lisa revealed Luke grovelled for her forgiveness and a second chance "crying at her door". Source: Ten

“When you’ve got a guy crying at your door saying, ‘Please forgive me’, you’ve got to be really strong," Lisa exclusively told Be.

"Because if you let them do it once, they’ll do it again.”

“’I’ve got too much respect for myself," the 31-year-old added.

Bachelor In Paradise Luke and Lisa

Lisa explained men need to be put in their place and held "accountable" for their wrongdoings. Too right, girl. Source: Ten

Lisa explained men need to be put in their place and held "accountable" for their wrongdoings. Too right, girl.

"Guys treat us like sh*t, you know," she said. "I think we need to stick up for ourselves. It’s not okay, you need to be accountable for your actions."

Things were clearly getting serious between the couple as they both met each other's families.

“He met my family, I met his amazing family which makes this even harder," Lisa said.

But it turns out Luke just wasn't the guy for Lisa.

Lisa Hyde on Bachelor In Paradise

As for her love life now, she just wants to meet a guy "the old fashioned way". Source: Ten

As for her love life now, she just wants to meet a guy "the old fashioned way".

"If there's a nice man out there, contact me!" she joked.

We're sure a whole host of potential suitors will be lined up at your door, Lisa.

And this time they won't be crying for forgiveness but there with not just one, but a whole of roses, treating you like the queen you are.

