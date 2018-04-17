Aussie celebs slay at Coachella

America's most epic music festival, Coachella has kicked off over the weekend and getting in amongst the acts and festival fashion are some of Australia's local stars.

The first to tease us with all their festival fun is former Bachelorette star Georgia Love and her beau Lee Elliott who have been sharing day by day snaps as you do when at the Californian festival.

On day one of the weekend, Georgia wore a floor length lace shawl over a black body suit and denim shorts, captioning her attire, "The self-proclaimed non-festival girl goes full Coachella".

She's also been getting into the spirit of funky hair-dos and bejewelled facial embellishments, while Lee has been sporting the opened buttoned shirts and bandannas around his neck.

The loved-up pair have made sure to share snaps of them in the midst of Coachella's massive headline acts including Beyonce and Eminem.

"I genuinely don't think I've ever been happier in my whole life, I have my man, my friends, and my favourite artist everrrr," she said in her Instagram story while dancing away to Eminem.

Aussie model Imogen Anthony is another star that has made us jaw-droppingly jealous of her time at Coachella after she attended Rihanna's pool party for Fenty x Puma and then actually got to meet her idol RiRi.

The 27-year-old had a complete fan girl moment - as anyone would - when she attended the exclusive party and came in the presence of the We Found Love singer.

She made sure to post plenty of snaps of RiRi, including ones that showed Imogen trying to hide her starstruck feeling and regain her cool.

The socialite is certainly not shy when it comes to festival fashion, sporting bleach blond dreads, shades and octopus costume-like attire.

She also shared some snaps of the party in general, which boasted a huge swimming pool surrounded by vibrant colours and greenery.

Basically, we are getting real FOMO vibes right now.

