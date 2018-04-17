News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Meshel Laurie reveals what Waleed Aly is really like
Meshel Laurie reveals what Waleed Aly is really like

Exclusive: This is exactly how Lisa caught Luke cheating

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

It was shocking to hear Luke McLeod and Lisa Hyde had called it quits after they left Bachelor In Paradise together.

Bachelor in Paradise Promo: Megan reveals all to Jake
0:39

Bachelor in Paradise Promo: Megan reveals all to Jake
Waleed Aly's heated debate with Steve Price
0:41

Waleed Aly's heated debate with Steve Price
Jessie J has won the Chinese equivalent of X Factor
1:24

Jessie J has won the Chinese equivalent of X Factor
Jake is struggling in Bachelor in Paradise as Megan Marx takes an interest in Thomas
1:16

Jake is struggling in Bachelor in Paradise as Megan Marx takes an interest in Thomas
Jake and Florence share a steamy kiss on Bachelor in Paradise
0:38

Jake and Florence share a steamy kiss on Bachelor in Paradise
Thomas and Megan share first kiss on Bachelor in Paradise
1:00

Thomas and Megan share first kiss on Bachelor in Paradise
Chris Hemsworth's Thor body double's insane work out
0:09

Chris Hemsworth's Thor body double's insane work out
See the new stalker ready to shake up Summer Bay
1:00

See the new stalker ready to shake up Summer Bay
Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Neri Oxman looks just like Angelina Jolie in this interview
0:30

Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Neri Oxman looks just like Angelina Jolie in this interview
Emily Ratajkowski shuts down pregnancy rumours
0:21

Emily Ratajkowski shuts down pregnancy rumours
Kim Kardashian &amp; Sisters Leave Khloe ALL ALONE In Cleveland!
2:31

Kim Kardashian & Sisters Leave Khloe ALL ALONE In Cleveland!
Fans film Katie Price running London Marathon in 2009 unaware she's having a miscarriage
0:19

Fans film Katie Price running London Marathon in 2009 unaware she's having a miscarriage
 

The reason? Luke cheated.

But the way Lisa found out was pretty brutal.

Lisa crying on Bachelor In Paradise

Lisa has revealed the brutal way she found out Luke had cheated on her. Source: Ten

"It was through one of her friends," Lisa exclusively told Be. "I think she'd obviously bragged about it knowing who I am."

Lisa found out the heartbreaking news via Instagram.

Once Lisa confronted the 33-year-old about what she had found out, Luke admitted to cheating.

Luke and Lisa Bachelor In Paradise

She found out via Instagram and when she confronted Luke he admitted to cheating on her. Source: Ten

"He opened up and told me," she said.

But Lisa admitted Luke thought she was going to take him back.

"I think he thought I was going to give him a second chance," the 31-year-old admitted.

Apparently, this isn't unknown behaviour from Luke.

Lisa Bachelor In Paradise Luke

Lisa also found out that this is not the first time Luke has cheated on one of his girlfriends. Source: Ten

"To be honest, I heard it's not the first time he's done it," Lisa revealed. "So, it's on him."

The former Bachelor star also hopes Luke will learn from the mistakes he made with her for his next relationship.

"I hope that the next girl he meets he realises how bad he was," she said. "He can’t do it to another girl, it’s not okay."

You tell him, girl.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top