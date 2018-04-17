Australian Idol's Cosima: 'Why I couldn't have a water birth'

Cosima De Vito is best known as second runner up on the very first season of Australian Idol in 2003, yet her greatest achievement was yet to come.

The ARIA award winner has become a mum, giving birth to baby girl, Amelia Maria De Romanis, on January 31.

While Amelia has been an absolute blessing for Cosima and husband, Gus De Romanis, the 41-year-year old admitted that the birth didn't go exactly to plan.

In an interview with Woman's Day, Cosima spoke about wanting a water birth, however, was unable to go through with it.

"I really wanted a water birth but I couldn't stand the feeling when I was submerged," she told the mag.

"It was horrible! I was really upset because I'd been building it up in my head for nine months."

Instead, during the natural birth, her husband held up a mirror, so that the couple could watch their daughter being born.

Before meeting her husband, Cosima had been single for 10 years and resigned to the fact that she would have to go through IVF to conceive, however, as fate would have it, Gus came along.

"I've always loved children and it's been on of my biggest dreams to have one of my own," she said in her interview.

"There was nothing that was ever going to stop me from giving birth!"

Amelia is now three months old and loves when her (very) talented Mum sings to her.

"When she was in my tummy, I would sing to her everyday - and since she's been born, it's continued. Her face lights up and she smiles at me when she hears my voice."

So wonderful for Cosima and her little family!

