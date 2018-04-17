Former Home and Away star Esther Anderson's baby joy

Things couldn't be going better for Aussie actress Esther Anderson, who has recently announced she is preparing for her most exciting role yet... being a mumma.

The 38-year-old is absolutely over the moon to reveal that she and her husband Howard Moggs, 36, are expecting the arrival of their first child in July.

Speaking to New Idea the former Home and Away star said that while they are, "so ready for parenthood," the pair actually weren't trying for a baby when she fell pregnant as she was in the middle of filming for a movie.

But after a couple of days of not feeling well Esther sent out a pregnancy test which to her absolute 'shock and disbelief,' came back positive.

"It was mind-blowing!" she says. "There were lots of tears - oh yes - and at our first ultrasound when we saw the baby's heartbeat."

It was after relocating to LA and being introduced at a Christmas party in 2014 that Esther first met advertising executive Howard, or 'Howie' as she calls him, and now the pair have been married just over a year.

Esther said they have decided to leave gender reveal as a surprise and will be decorating the nursery in neutral shades.

"I think maybe before we got pregnant, Howie might have been wanting a boy and I might have been wanting a girl. But as soon as we saw the heartbeat, any preferences went out the window. We don't care, just as long as it's healthy." Esther said to New Idea.

And while the baby gender is still yet to be known, 'Baby Moggs' is their current nickname for the future bub.

Esther is best known in Australia for her role of on Home and Away as police officer Charlie Buckton and while she may be living in LA during the time of the birth, she hasn't shut down hopes that she may someday come back to her Aussie roots.

