MAFS' Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner announce shock split

Yahoo7 Be /

They were the Married At First Sight couple that we thought would last the test of time, but Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner have announced they are separating.

Zoe took to Instagram to announce the sad news she and Alex were splitting after three years together.

"It is with sadness that Alex and I would like to state that we will be separating for now," she wrote. "We are determined to ensure our beautiful daughter Harper-Rose continues to receive the unconditional love and nurturing she deserves from the both of us."

She then went on to thank friends and followers for supporting her and Alex "through the highs and lows over the years".

Alex and Zoe first paired together on MAFS in 2015 and have been one of the few success stories from the Channel Nine show.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter they named Harper-Rose in November 2016.

They had previously been open about potentially tying the knot officially, with Zoe telling Confidential last year she was "looking forward to a spectacular proposal".

Love truly is dead.

