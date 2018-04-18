Justin Bieber's ex slammed for this photo

News

But her latest has landed the star in some trouble.

Justin Bieber's ex has been slammed by many fans, who have accused her of cultural appropriation for sporting cornrows in her most recent photo.

sahara ray cornrows

Australian model Sahara Ray has been accused of cultural appropriation, after sporting cornrows in this photo. Source: Instagram/sahara_ray

"Beast time everrrrrr. My 90s dream hair @bedheadbytigi + @ultabeauty #yourvibeourtribe (sic)," Sahara's image caption reads.

"This is cultural appropriation," one fan wrote in the comments section.

"All we can do is CALL IT OUT," another wrote.

sahara ray justin bieber

Sahara has been romantically linked to Justin Bieber in the past. Source: Instagram/sahara_ray

"Other comments have the same sentiments so hopefully it can spread awareness to just one person. The current Kardashian reign of robbing black culture and monetizing it perpetuates this behavior in such a glamorized way.

"I was hoping she’d understand and change at least the caption too."

It seems as though the star has lost some once dedicated fans.

sahara ray topless

She always pushes the boundaries on Instagram by sharing some very daring looks. Source: Instagram/sahara_ray

"The ignorance is unbelievable, people just don’t want to hear it," a follower penned.

"I used to look up to Sahara but now I understand that she is happy living in her own fairytale world where social issues and other races don’t exist.

Kylie Jenner has previously been slammed for sporting the hairstyle.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

