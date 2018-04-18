News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle

Bella Hadid's topless Coachella look

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

As Bella Hadid continues her Coachella adventures, the model seems to be adopting the 'less is more' mantra in terms of her festival style.

Does Bella Thorne REGRET Sharing Her Sexual Abuse Story?
2:14

Does Bella Thorne REGRET Sharing Her Sexual Abuse Story?
OUCH! Bella Hadid Gets a Face Full of Snow After Fall While Skiing
1:38

OUCH! Bella Hadid Gets a Face Full of Snow After Fall While Skiing
Cole Sprouse Does NOT Want Twin Brother Dylan Sprouse On The Set Of 'Riverdale'
1:30

Cole Sprouse Does NOT Want Twin Brother Dylan Sprouse On The Set Of 'Riverdale'
Gigi Hadid Caught Fighting With The Weeknd & Opens Up About Thyroid Disease
1:51

Gigi Hadid Caught Fighting With The Weeknd & Opens Up About Thyroid Disease
Gigi Hadid Bringing Back Jorts?! -JS
6:09

Gigi Hadid Bringing Back Jorts?! -JS
Kim Kardashian Held at Gunpoint! Begs for Her Life During Armed Robbery
1:31

Kim Kardashian Held at Gunpoint! Begs for Her Life During Armed Robbery
Taylor Swift Shares Her LOVE For BFF Gigi Hadid
1:48

Taylor Swift Shares Her LOVE For BFF Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Opens Up & Pens Revealing Letter After Being Attacked In Milan
3:17

Gigi Hadid Opens Up & Pens Revealing Letter After Being Attacked In Milan
Kendall and Gigi Best Friend Moments
3:15

Kendall and Gigi Best Friend Moments
OMG! Gigi Hadid's New Ring! Did She and Zayn Malik Get Engaged??
1:37

OMG! Gigi Hadid's New Ring! Did She and Zayn Malik Get Engaged??
Caitlyn Jenner SHADING Kris Jenner & The Kardashians In New Book "The Secrets Of My Life Caitlyn"
1:56

Caitlyn Jenner SHADING Kris Jenner & The Kardashians In New Book "The Secrets Of My Life Caitlyn"
Code 3 and Sue Moretta chat exclusively in BGT's AO.com Green Room
3:22

Code 3 and Sue Moretta chat exclusively in BGT's AO.com Green Room
 

Taking to Instagram, the younger sister of model Gigi has shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun, all the while going topless, of course.

"Early Riser," reads the caption on Bella's social media snap.

bella hadid topless

Bella Hadid shares a topless photo while at Coachella. Source: Instagram/bellahadid

All the model is wearing in the photo is a pair of frilly-trimmed white bikini bottoms.

On her Instagram story, she's shared a front-on photo which reveals the matching bikini top, but of course in this snap she's baring a lot more.

Meanwhile it's not just her revealing looks that have got people talking in and around Coachella.

bella hadid coachella

The model is enjoying some fun in the sun while at the music festival. Source: Instagram/bellahadid

According to E! News, Bella was seen getting cosy with her ex , The Weeknd, at the music festival.

But apparently a rekindled romance is not on the cards, as Bella wrote on Instagram, "It wasn’t me", reports The Sun.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top