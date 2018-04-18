Bella Hadid's topless Coachella look

As Bella Hadid continues her Coachella adventures, the model seems to be adopting the 'less is more' mantra in terms of her festival style.

Taking to Instagram, the younger sister of model Gigi has shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun, all the while going topless, of course.

"Early Riser," reads the caption on Bella's social media snap.

All the model is wearing in the photo is a pair of frilly-trimmed white bikini bottoms.

On her Instagram story, she's shared a front-on photo which reveals the matching bikini top, but of course in this snap she's baring a lot more.

Meanwhile it's not just her revealing looks that have got people talking in and around Coachella.

According to E! News, Bella was seen getting cosy with her ex , The Weeknd, at the music festival.

But apparently a rekindled romance is not on the cards, as Bella wrote on Instagram, "It wasn’t me", reports The Sun.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram