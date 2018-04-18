Khloe Kardashian's baby already has Instagram

Khloe Kardashian's baby True who was born only a week ago and already has her own Instagram account.

It was created only in the last few days and has already clocked up a whopping 163,000 followers.

The revelation came after Momager Kris Jenner shared a colourful snap of some pink balloons to her Instagram account on Tuesday, accompanied with a caption where she shared the significance of True's name.

"I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!," the grandmother said.

"FUN FACT, my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!."

But the real exciting thing was at the end of her emotional post as the 62-year-old added her new granddaughter's Instagram handle.

The new account is yet to have any posts but let's just say we will be monitoring this account closely as we are sure Khloe will be sharing some cute snaps of her bundle of joy very soon.

The 33-year-old, who gave birth last Thursday to her first child with her basketball player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, revealed earlier this week that she has given her baby girl the name True.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!,” Khloe said in a gushing Instagram post.

