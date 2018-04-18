News

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle

Sophie Monk shares sexy Love Island promo

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Sophie Monk is finally off to Spain to film Australia's first Love Island and people can't wait.

In the first promo for the sexy dating show, Soph can be seen piloting a plane full of singletons that are hoping to find love and win a cash prize at the same time.

"Welcome aboard you beautiful, sexy singles," the 38-year-old tells her passengers. "Your love flight to Spain is about to take off."

Sophie Monk shares sexy Love Island promo

Sophie Monk features in the first promo for Love Island Australia and it is rather sexy. Source: Nine

"So buckle up, and couple up," she continues. "Because we're heading to the hottest summer of your lives."

The passengers then proceed to start removing their clothes as chemistry appears to spark between them high in the sky.
Sophie Monk shares sexy Love Island promo

The racy clip shows Sophie summoning some sexy singletons to take to Love Island. Source: Nine

Things soon get steamy on board Love Island air. Source: Nine

Naturally the racy promo — which has presumably been shot with models and not real contestants — has sent pulses soaring, with fans eagerly anticipating the show that has already proved popular in the UK.

"Oh boy. That was a lot of clothing being removed," one user wrote on Instagram, while another said "literally so excited".

Fans are excited to see Sophie host the first ever Love Island, which is being filmed in the same villa as the UK show. Source: Nine

"This is going to have to fill the Bachelor in Paradise void," one fan declared.

Unlike the Bachelor/Bachelorette format, where contestants battle it out for the affections of one highly rated singleton, Love Island has a racier format that allows contestants to swap partners.

Sophie previously revealed the the job is a dream for her. Source: Instagram/SophieMonk

Fans can't wait for the show to start airing. Source: Nine

"It's just young people, aged 18-25, who are going to hook up on an island," Sophie told the Today show in December. "They have got to try and last, and you can vote them out if you don't believe they're in love."

For fans of the UK version, it's been confirmed the Aussie edition will be filmed in the same Majorca villa, which has seen plenty of action from the Brits.

So strap yourselves in and get ready for a fun ride.

