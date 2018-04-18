Sophie Monk shares sexy Love Island promo

Sophie Monk is finally off to Spain to film Australia's first Love Island and people can't wait.

In the first promo for the sexy dating show, Soph can be seen piloting a plane full of singletons that are hoping to find love and win a cash prize at the same time.

"Welcome aboard you beautiful, sexy singles," the 38-year-old tells her passengers. "Your love flight to Spain is about to take off."

"So buckle up, and couple up," she continues. "Because we're heading to the hottest summer of your lives."

The passengers then proceed to start removing their clothes as chemistry appears to spark between them high in the sky.

Naturally the racy promo — which has presumably been shot with models and not real contestants — has sent pulses soaring, with fans eagerly anticipating the show that has already proved popular in the UK.

"Oh boy. That was a lot of clothing being removed," one user wrote on Instagram, while another said "literally so excited".

"This is going to have to fill the Bachelor in Paradise void," one fan declared.

Unlike the Bachelor/Bachelorette format, where contestants battle it out for the affections of one highly rated singleton, Love Island has a racier format that allows contestants to swap partners.

"It's just young people, aged 18-25, who are going to hook up on an island," Sophie told the Today show in December. "They have got to try and last, and you can vote them out if you don't believe they're in love."

For fans of the UK version, it's been confirmed the Aussie edition will be filmed in the same Majorca villa, which has seen plenty of action from the Brits.

So strap yourselves in and get ready for a fun ride.

