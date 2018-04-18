News

MKR's most explosive fight in show's history

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

It was the most explosive fight in My Kitchen Rules history, with the drama reaching boiling point, leaving the judges no choice but to excuse one team off the dinner table on tonight's episode of the popular cooking series.

Show villains Sonya and Hadil were seen getting into a cab and exiting Kim and Suong's ultimate dinner party due to unacceptable comments they made to sisters Jess and Emma during the course of the night.

With multiple warnings it seemed the ladies just didn't learn their lesson, leaving judges Pete and Manu no choice but to remove them from the table.

Hadil angry My Kitchen Rules

Hadil was fired up as soon as she sat down to the dinner table. Source: Seven

"Fix your ugly face," Hadil yelled at Jess. "The fact that they’re sitting here is an insult to anyone who can cook.”

The insults didn't end there, with Hadil making it clear she wasn't finished dishing out the nasty comments, saying she wanted to "laugh" at them until they "broke down".

"Disgusting clowns," she said about the Sydney-born sisters. "They're so dumb, they don't know anything about food."

Sonya and Hadil My Kitchen Rules angry insults

Sonya and Hadil were throwing insults at Jess and Emma from the very beginning of the night, maiing it very uncomfortable for the rest of the teams. Source: Seven

But it wasn't all Hadil dishing out the insults. Sonya decided to join in too when Jess reached her breaking point and stormed out of the dinner.

"Seriously I can't do this," she said to the table while getting up and walking away.

Jess and Emma sad at dinner My Kitchen Rules

Jess and Emma were trying to remain tight-lipped and not respond to the harsh comments. Source: Seven

"Sit down," Sonya shouted. "You think you're a princess, but a real princess wears diamonds not cubic zirconium.”


"Bye!," Hadil snapped. "Cant handle it big girl, ciao blowfish."

Hadil My Kitchen Rules laughing

Hadil over stepped the mark with her face comment, giggling and laughing at the table. Source: Seven

"I have a surgeon who could fix your ugly face," she added.

"I'll come for you and I'll come for you," Sonya shouted pointing at all the teams around the table. "You're all disrespectful a**holes."

At this point the whole table was left in compete shock with the girls' behaviour, leaving Manu to step in.

Manu Fieldel excused girls from table Sonya Hadil

Manu had enough of the girls behaviour and excused them from the dinner table. Source: Seven

My Kitchen Rules Sonya Hadil left dinner got cab

The girls were asked to leave the dinner and they caught a cab home. Source: Seven

"Things have gotten too out of hand," he said. "This is a cooking competition, and this behaviour is unacceptable."

"Sonya and Hadil you're excused from the table."

All we can say is....did that really just happen?

To see if the girls will return to the show, watch My Kitchen Rules on Sunday night at 7pm on Seven.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

