An open letter to Tommy Little

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be /

Dear Tommy Little,

You Sir, are a bonafide genius.

I am writing this letter in response to your #beamodel campaign, and while you yourself think you're a "little bit of a d***head", I on the other hand could not disagree more.

Comedian Tommy Little had a serious agenda when he suddenly became an instagram model. Raising awareness for Youth Homelessness. Source: Channel 10 - The Project

Last night on The Project, Australia were finally let in on your master plan after weeks of questioning your sanity as you chose a "career pivot" from comedian to Instagram model.

The reality, which was both shocking and genius, deserves a standing ovation, as what you were really doing was bringing to light youth homelessness.

I grew up in a single-parent household and money was extremely tight. Some nights we had dinner by candlelight because the power had been cut off (which we only learnt years later) and special occasions were celebrated at home, or in the case of my mum's 40th - at McDonalds.

Tommy Little's first modelling photo which now has a deeper meaning. Source: Stu Morley

"Tomorrow is #youthhomelessnessmatters day. It’s f****d up how many young people are sleeping rough in our country and our latest data shows us that it’s getting even worse with a nearly 14% increase in homeless people under the age of 25 since the last census," Tommy captioned his post on April 17. Source: Stu Morley

Christmas presents were school supplies because there was simply no money for new toys and we were relegated to No Frills everything while our friends and extended family were spoilt with the "real stuff".

Tommy, the reason I'm sharing this story with you is because you have made me realise I didn't have it tough. At all.

You've shown Australia that there are teenagers and kids who have nowhere to go, no family to care for them, to give them the comforts of home. You have made me realise just how lucky I was and how grateful I am.

Tommy poses for another model shot in Melbourne. Source: Stu Morley

Swipe to have a look at Launch Housing. Launch Housing are one of Victoria’s largest providers of housing and homelessness support services. They provide crisis accommodation and are constantly at capacity, under resourced and bursting at the seams," Tommy captioned this post on instagram. Source: Stu Morley

I was so lucky, Tommy. I had a family who loved me, a roof over my head and a warm bed to sleep in without exception. Even on the day I threw a party at my house at the age of 16 when mum wasn't home and had to walk to the streets for four hours (in the middle of the day) for fear of the wrath of her anger.

Your campaign, which was created to help the store HoMie support young homeless people, touched a lot of Australians last night.

Tommy left his comfort zone to become a model, and this shirtless pic proved that a career change could be on the cards. Source: Stu Morley

Tommy poses at YSAS (Youth Support and Advocacy Service) help at risk youth with a range of services including free medical and mental health care. Source: Stu Morley

Your team, which included incredible photographer Stu Morley, advertising guru Alex Wadelton and The Project's managing editor, Tom Whitty, deserve a massive high five and cold beers for life.

To BE the advertising campaign, to donate to each foundation you brought light to and to raise awareness for youth homelessness is a commendable effort and you should be exceptionally proud.

I learnt so much from the 10-minute package on the show last night. The hostile architecture, which I will never look at the same again and the alarming statistics of just how badly our homeless are treated.

Tommy poses with "a bunch of young entrepreneurs who want to start their own social enterprises. Homie not only provide services to help unemployed youth, they also provide mentoring to young legends like these guys that are inspired to make a social change." Source: Instagram/mrstommylittle.

In short, it's now Australia's turn to make a difference and be a #beamodel citizen. It's now our turn to show that #youthhomelessnessmatters and to sell out HoMie's store.

Hats off you Tommy Little. You've opened many eyes and many hearts - all while losing your "dignity and belly button".

Warmest Regards,

Anita Lyons
Team Be

IMPORTANT LINKS
#youthhomelessnessmatters
HoMie
Lighthouse Foundation
Youth Support and Advocacy Service
Launch Housing

