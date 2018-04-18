Steve Irwin to be awarded with Hollywood star

Nearly 12 years after his tragic death, Steve Irwin is set to be awarded with a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bindi Irwin confirmed the exciting news on her Instagram on Wednesday morning, announcing the unveiling would take place on April 26 in Los Angeles.

"Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime," Bindi wrote. "To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work."

The 19-year-old is set to attend the unveiling with her mum Terri and younger brother Robert.

The ceremony will be hosted by Steve's best friend and current director of Australia Zoo, Wes Mannion.

Steve, nicknamed 'The Crocodile Hunter', tragically passed away at 44-years-old in 2006, after being stung by a stingray while filming a documentary in Queensland.

Terri, Bindi and Robert have made sure his legacy lives on as they continue to share their love of wildlife with all of Australia and the whole world.

