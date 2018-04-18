Ellen DeGeneres leads tributes to former first lady Barbara Bush

The wife of former president George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 92.

A spokesperson for the former president announced the sad news on Twitter.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of Barbara Pierce Bush this evening at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/c6JU0xy6Vc — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 17, 2018

Barbara served as the first lady from 1989 to 1993 during her husband's presidency reign.

In the wake of her death, many celebrities and notable figures including Ellen DeGeneres, Hillary Clinton and Maria Shriver have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the former first lady.

Barbara Bush lived an incredible life. I’m sending my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 18, 2018

Hillary Clinton thanked the late Mrs Bush for her "legacy of service to our country and the extraordinary family she raised".

Thinking about Barbara Bush’s legacy of service to our country and the extraordinary family she raised. Thanking her for her many kindnesses to me and my family. Wishing her the comfort she deserves surrounded by her loved ones. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 16, 2018

George H. W. Bush's successor former president Bill Clinton also expressed his condolences.

Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

President Donald Trump sent his condolences to the Bush family on behalf of himself and his wife Melania.

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, also paid his respects.

Always a friend to Canada, Barbara Bush leaves a legacy of dignity, grace, service and devotion to family. Sophie and I send our deepest condolences to Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, their family, and to all Americans. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 18, 2018

Maria Shriver, the estranged wife of former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, took to social media to pay tribute to the late Mrs Bush.

Barbara Bush served her country with class. She served her family with love and compassion. I’m grateful I knew her. And as an American, I'm grateful for her service. My heart goes out to her husband, children, great-grandchildren and the entire crew. A life beautifully lived. pic.twitter.com/WUuQgo8iBF — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) April 17, 2018

American television Larry King host also followed suit.

Our dear Barbara Bush. A grand lady, a great friend...she made the White House a brighter place. How we will miss you! Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/zrjm9FUoLD — Larry King (@kingsthings) April 17, 2018

Grammy Award-winning country singer Travis Tritt declared she was an "inspiration to us all".

My deepest condolences to @GeorgeHWBush and the entire Bush family on the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush. Her strength, love of family and love for her country should serve as an inspiration to us all. 🇺🇸 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 17, 2018

It was announced on Sunday the former first lady's health was deteriorating and had decided "not to seek any additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care".

Barbara met husband George H. W. Bush when she was 16-years-old.

The pair eventually married in 1945 and had six children together including future president George W. Bush.

