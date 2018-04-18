Ellen DeGeneres leads tributes to former first lady Barbara Bush

The wife of former president George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 92.
A spokesperson for the former president announced the sad news on Twitter.
Barbara served as the first lady from 1989 to 1993 during her husband's presidency reign.
In the wake of her death, many celebrities and notable figures including Ellen DeGeneres, Hillary Clinton and Maria Shriver have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the former first lady.
Hillary Clinton thanked the late Mrs Bush for her "legacy of service to our country and the extraordinary family she raised".
George H. W. Bush's successor former president Bill Clinton also expressed his condolences.
President Donald Trump sent his condolences to the Bush family on behalf of himself and his wife Melania.
The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, also paid his respects.
Maria Shriver, the estranged wife of former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, took to social media to pay tribute to the late Mrs Bush.
American television Larry King host also followed suit.
Grammy Award-winning country singer Travis Tritt declared she was an "inspiration to us all".
It was announced on Sunday the former first lady's health was deteriorating and had decided "not to seek any additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care".
Barbara met husband George H. W. Bush when she was 16-years-old.
The pair eventually married in 1945 and had six children together including future president George W. Bush.
