TV star Gemma Collins recreates iconic Kim Kardashian cover

UK TV star Gemma Collins has recreated Kim Kardashian's iconic Paper magazine cover.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star famously tried to "break the internet" with the bottle-popping, balancing-a-champagne-glass-on-the-a** cover back in 2014.

But, we're not going to lie. Gemma's attempt may be even more epic.

Dressed in a very similar gown and pearls, our gal Gem oozes sass and class in true The Only Way Is Essex style.

However, the champers has been replaced for coconut water and the glass has been replaced for a hair mask container.

The 37-year-old is channelling her inner Kimmy K for a new campaign with Coco & Eve.

Move over Kim, Gem is here and ready to play.

Just as she's previously stated on TOWIE, Gemma has earned her "divaship".

