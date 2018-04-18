News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle

TV star Gemma Collins recreates iconic Kim Kardashian cover

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

UK TV star Gemma Collins has recreated Kim Kardashian's iconic Paper magazine cover.

Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
1:50

Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
Paris Jackson Shares Rare Throwback Footage of Prince Dancing to Notorious B.I.G.
1:52

Paris Jackson Shares Rare Throwback Footage of Prince Dancing to Notorious B.I.G.
Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud

Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud
Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian BEAT HER UP
2:25

Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian BEAT HER UP
Woman's photo shoot celebrates freezing her eggs - by posing with edible ones
1:23

Woman's photo shoot celebrates freezing her eggs - by posing with edible ones
Birds of a feather!!! | Family Feud
1:24

Birds of a feather!!! | Family Feud
George H.W. Bush reportedly apologized after 'sexual assault' allegation
0:51

George H.W. Bush reportedly apologized after 'sexual assault' allegation
Sam Frost plays pool with mystery man
0:07

Sam Frost's cheeky pool game following Sasha split
Can the Cannons score AGAIN?! | Family Feud

Can the Cannons score AGAIN?! | Family Feud
FAST MONEY TIME! The Browns go to town! | Family Feud

FAST MONEY TIME! The Browns go to town! | Family Feud
Peyton List Spills Which Celeb's Instagram She'd Takeover & Gives Advice To Fans
1:59

Peyton List Spills Which Celeb's Instagram She'd Takeover & Gives Advice To Fans
Steve and Brigette STEP to it!!! | Family Feud
1:57

Steve and Brigette STEP to it!!! | Family Feud
 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star famously tried to "break the internet" with the bottle-popping, balancing-a-champagne-glass-on-the-a** cover back in 2014.

But, we're not going to lie. Gemma's attempt may be even more epic.

Kim Kardashian breaks the internet Paper magazine

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star famously tried to "break the internet" with the bottle-popping, balancing-a-champagne-glass-on-the-a** cover back in 2014.Source: Paper Magazine

Dressed in a very similar gown and pearls, our gal Gem oozes sass and class in true The Only Way Is Essex style.

However, the champers has been replaced for coconut water and the glass has been replaced for a hair mask container.

Gemma Collins Coco & Eve Kim Kardashian

Now, THIS is how you break the internet. Source: Coco & Eve

The 37-year-old is channelling her inner Kimmy K for a new campaign with Coco & Eve.

Move over Kim, Gem is here and ready to play.

Just as she's previously stated on TOWIE, Gemma has earned her "divaship".

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top