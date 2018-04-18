Em Ratajkowski addresses pregnancy rumours

Emily Ratajkowski has addressed those pregnancy rumours, shutting down the suggestion she's expecting.

Fans had thought the model may have a bun-in-the oven after she shared a photo of herself holding a grapefruit, that many thought she was cradling in an expectant mother kind of way.

But Em, who has recently tied the knot to her beau of just a few months, Sebastian Bear-McClard, has revealed the snap really was just an innocent photo of her holding a piece of fruit.

"I literally climbed a grapefruit tree and was bearing fruit," she told E! News. "There's no announcement needed."

Admitting she only just found out about the speculation, Em said she had no idea the Internet had "blown up" over the rumours.

When suggested by the host that she "knows how to break the Internet", Em laughed it off.

"I guess so," she said. "But I really didn't mean to."

The 26-year-old had originally sent tongues wagging with her fruitful post just three days ago, that she captioned "bearing fruit".

Fans rushed to congratulate the model, with others asking "does that mean you are with child?"

Despite her quickie wedding it seems the newlywed isn't welcoming a bub just yet.

