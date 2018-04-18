Em Ratajkowski addresses pregnancy rumours

News

Fans had thought the model may have a bun-in-the oven after she shared a photo of herself holding a grapefruit, that many thought she was cradling in an expectant mother kind of way.

But Em, who has recently tied the knot to her beau of just a few months, Sebastian Bear-McClard, has revealed the snap really was just an innocent photo of her holding a piece of fruit.

em rata pregnant

Em Rata has sent fans into a spin with this cryptic post. Photo: Instagram/emrata

"I literally climbed a grapefruit tree and was bearing fruit," she told E! News. "There's no announcement needed."

Admitting she only just found out about the speculation, Em said she had no idea the Internet had "blown up" over the rumours.
Em Rata married

Em Rata announced the news she was married in this post to her Instagram. Source: Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski

When suggested by the host that she "knows how to break the Internet", Em laughed it off.

"I guess so," she said. "But I really didn't mean to."

Em Ratajkowski address pregnancy rumours

Em Rata admitted she was definitely not pregnant in a new interview. Source: E!

The 26-year-old had originally sent tongues wagging with her fruitful post just three days ago, that she captioned "bearing fruit".

Fans rushed to congratulate the model, with others asking "does that mean you are with child?"

Despite her quickie wedding it seems the newlywed isn't welcoming a bub just yet.

