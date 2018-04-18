News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle

Have Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegan split?

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Alex Nation surprised fans when she revealed she was in a same sex relationship, after falling in love with Richie Strahan on The Bachelor.

Kourtney Kardashian&rsquo;s EPIC Birthday Details REVEALED!
2:28

Kourtney Kardashian’s EPIC Birthday Details REVEALED!
The Weeknd Dating Justin Bieber&rsquo;s Ex Chantel Jeffries!
2:03

The Weeknd Dating Justin Bieber’s Ex Chantel Jeffries!
Danielle Bregoli Throws SHADE At Nicki Minaj! Is This War?!
2:18

Danielle Bregoli Throws SHADE At Nicki Minaj! Is This War?!
Kim Kardashian&rsquo;s &lsquo;Glam Masters&rsquo; Season Finale Details REVEALED with Diana Madison! | JS
6:34

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Glam Masters’ Season Finale Details REVEALED with Diana Madison! | JS
Owner Teases Dog With Favorite Frisbee
1:19

Owner Teases Dog With Favorite Frisbee
Cole Sprouse DREADED Riverdale Musical Episode For THIS Reason
2:30

Cole Sprouse DREADED Riverdale Musical Episode For THIS Reason
NFL player took a special-needs student to her prom — see the heartwarming photos
1:01

NFL player took a special-needs student to her prom — see the heartwarming photos
England enjoys Spring sunshine as UK heatwave hits
3:21

England enjoys Spring sunshine as UK heatwave hits
Rushing Water Cascades Down Subway Stairs
0:13

Rushing Water Cascades Down Subway Stairs
Guy Jumps into Broken Fire Hydrant
0:21

Guy Jumps into Broken Fire Hydrant
Most Hated Bachelor Ever Arie Luyendyk BANNED from the State of Minnesota!!?
2:31

Most Hated Bachelor Ever Arie Luyendyk BANNED from the State of Minnesota!!?
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
 

But now she and girlfriend Maegan Luxa are rumoured to have split, just several months after Alex was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring.

Apparently Alex called time on their relation,ship with her other half "not taking it too well," according to the Daily Mail.

Have Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegan split?

Alex Nation has reportedly split from her girlfriend Maegan Luxa. Source: Instagram/AlexNation

"People told me [they were over]," an insiders told the publication. "So I asked her friend who said she was 'single now'. Then others were saying the same."

While neither have confirmed the reports, a glance at the 26-year-old's social media shows a notable absence of Maegan.

The pair had been flaunting their love on Instagram, but Maegan has been visibly absent from Alex's life recently. Source: Instagram/AlexNation

The last time the 31-year-old appeared on the single-mum's Instagram account was four months ago. Is this a sign the pair have been struggling?

Before the 30th December 2017, Maegan featured regularly including at dates to the theatre, a helicopter ride and a touching family Christmas.

Maegan had even met Alex's son Elijah. Source: Instagram/AlexNation

Earlier in the month the lovebirds were spotted looking loved-up with Alex wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her wedding finger.

The pair met whilst plating footy together and announced they were a couple in August 2017, just weeks after her shock split from 33-year-old rope technician Richie.

Alex and Richie met whilst dating on The Bachelor in 2015. Source: Getty

Interestingly, Alex's breakup from her Bachelor beau was first suspected when the pair stopped sharing images of each other to social media.

Could this mean history is repeating itself?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top