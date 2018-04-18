Have Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegan split?

Alex Nation surprised fans when she revealed she was in a same sex relationship, after falling in love with Richie Strahan on The Bachelor.

But now she and girlfriend Maegan Luxa are rumoured to have split, just several months after Alex was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring.

Apparently Alex called time on their relation,ship with her other half "not taking it too well," according to the Daily Mail.

"People told me [they were over]," an insiders told the publication. "So I asked her friend who said she was 'single now'. Then others were saying the same."

While neither have confirmed the reports, a glance at the 26-year-old's social media shows a notable absence of Maegan.

The last time the 31-year-old appeared on the single-mum's Instagram account was four months ago. Is this a sign the pair have been struggling?

Before the 30th December 2017, Maegan featured regularly including at dates to the theatre, a helicopter ride and a touching family Christmas.

Earlier in the month the lovebirds were spotted looking loved-up with Alex wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her wedding finger.

The pair met whilst plating footy together and announced they were a couple in August 2017, just weeks after her shock split from 33-year-old rope technician Richie.

Interestingly, Alex's breakup from her Bachelor beau was first suspected when the pair stopped sharing images of each other to social media.

Could this mean history is repeating itself?

