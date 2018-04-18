All the times MKR's Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot

News

And it seems throughout their time on the show, these girls weren't wasting time stirring the pot outside of the kitchen, starting off on the wrong foot after talking up their cooking skills.

So when it came to their instant restaurant earlier on in the season, expectations from the other groups were at an all time high.

And much to their delight, they ended the night on a high score of 114, which put them on the top of the leaderboard.

"Game on moles," Sonya said to the viewers after they smashed their instant restaurant cook-off.

Meanwhile, during an earlier elimination house cook, an argument between Sonya and Hadil reached boiling point.

"You're talking to me like I'm stupid," Suong said. "Like, I don't do fine dining."

Sonya's partner Hadil also got involved in the fight.

Sonya took a swipe at Suong saying she 'wouldn't be able to afford' fine dining. Source: Seven

"That just shows how superior our palettes are and how inferior theirs are," Hadil said in a piece-to-camera.

The next thing we saw was Hadil storming out from the dinner party.


The pot stirring definitely didn't end there with both Sonya and Hadil taking aim at group one during a barbecue challenge, when the judges asked if they had any advice for them before their cook.

"I don't want to give anything away," Hadil snapped. "I don't want to help anybody."

These feisty vixens landed themselves in hot water yet again with Sonya and Hadil at the peak of the drama.

"Fix your ugly face," Hadil yelled at Jess. "The fact that they’re sitting here is an insult to anyone who can cook.”

The insults didn't end there, with Hadil making it clear she wasn't finished dishing out the nasty comments, saying she wanted to "laugh" at them until they "broke down."

"Disgusting clowns," she said about the Sydney-born sisters. "They're so dumb, they don't know anything about food."

Sonya and Hadil My Kitchen Rules angry insults

Sonya and Hadil were throwing insults at Jess and Emma very early on in the series, making it very uncomfortable for the rest of the teams. Source: Seven

But it wasn't all Hadil dishing out the insults. Sonya decided to join in too when Jess reached her breaking point and stormed out of the dinner.

"Seriously I can't do this," she said to the table while getting up and walking away.

Jess and Emma sad at dinner My Kitchen Rules

Jess and Emma were trying to remain tight-lipped and not respond to the harsh comments a lot of the time. Source: Seven

"Sit down," Sonya shouted. "You think you're a princess, but a real princess wears diamonds not cubic zirconium.”

If there's anything these girls can do well its to stir things up and send temperatures rising amonsgt other contestants.

We can't wait to see what will happen next. Stay tuned and watch My Kitchen Rules on Seven at 7pm on Sunday.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

