News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle

Why being Chris Hemsworth's body double is 'intimidating'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

An impressive thing to have on your résumé is being Chris Hemsworth's body double, but according to Bobby Holland Hanton it can actually be rather "intimidating".

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
2:46

Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
Zendaya And BF Tom Holland Walk Oscar Carpet SEPARATELY...But WHY? | 2018 Oscars
1:42

Zendaya And BF Tom Holland Walk Oscar Carpet SEPARATELY...But WHY? | 2018 Oscars
Little boy gets a new arm from Iron Man
1:02

Little boy gets a new arm from Iron Man
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis caught on kiss cam
0:20

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis caught on kiss cam
Sculptor Creates Impressive Likeness of Dr. Emmett Brown
1:54

Sculptor Creates Impressive Likeness of Dr. Emmett Brown
Millie Bobby Brown &amp; Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
1:49

Millie Bobby Brown & Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
0:40

Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
The Hot Seat With Becky G
1:48

The Hot Seat With Becky G
Scarlett Johansson and Bobby Flay Step Out for Friendly Dinner in N.Y.C.
1:35

Scarlett Johansson and Bobby Flay Step Out for Friendly Dinner in N.Y.C.
All Star Highlight: Comedian Joel Creasey on his idol Joan Rivers
1:48

All Star Highlight: Comedian Joel Creasey on his idol Joan Rivers
 

Bobby, who is in Australia as a part of his ambassador role with Band-Aid Advanced Healing which promotes faster healing and less scarring, revealed what it's really like be the stunt double for our favourite Aussie hunk in an exclusive chat with Be.

"Hemsworth [is intimidating] because he's just huge. He's 6 ft 3, 6 ft 4 in the Thor costume," the stunt double explained. "He's a man mountain, he's a beast."

CHris Hemsworth Thor

Apparently it's a bit of an "intimidating" job being Chris Hemsworth's body double. Source: Marvel

Bobby Holland Hanton body double Thor Chris Hemsworth

Bobby, who is in Australia as a part of the new Band-Aid Advanced Healing campaign, revealed what it's really like be the stunt double for our favourite Aussie hunk in an exclusive chat with Be. Source: bobbyhollandhanton.com

The most intimidating part for Bobby is the resilience it takes to get in the shape our Mr. Hemsworth is in.

"He's in ridiculous shape and he's the hardest to try and get into the same shape that I've ever come across," he said. "Just because he's a freak of nature. If that's the guy you're doubling it's difficult to try and maintain, or even get close to his kind of shape and size."

For Bobby to get even a smidgen close to what Chris looks like when working on the Thor movies, it involves him training twice a day and eating eight meals a day, everyday.

However, despite Chris' being one of the hardest bodies to maintain the stunt professional raved about working with the actor.

Bobby Holland Hanton and Chris Hemsworth Thor

For Bobby to get even a smidgen close to what Chris looks like when working on the Thor movies, it involves him training twice a day and eating eight meals a day, everyday. Source: Instagram / bobbydazzler84

There's always open lines of communication between the pair when they're beginning to film Thor.

"Chris is very fair and is great at letting me know what shape he's going to be in for the next movie and how he feels he wants his fight style to be," Bobby explained. "He's very open with that and that's great to have that relationship, so I know what to prepare for and how to prepare for it."

However, despite how difficult it is to get in shape for Thor, Bobby insisted there's always open lines of communication between himself and Chris before filming commences. Source: Instagram / bobbydazzler84

Bobby, who has just finished filming Mission: Impossible 6 with Tom Cruise, has experienced his fair share of injuries during his time as a stunt double.

"It's been pretty full-on for the last ten years," he said. "Of course, I've picked up injuries along the way. It's something that comes with the territory of the job."

Having hurt his back a few times and snapped his groin, Bobby has become well-equipped on handling small cuts and bruises.

"Band-Aid Advanced Healing is great because it's flesh coloured so I can wear it on set in full costume and full makeup without having to take it off and having an open wound on set," Bobby explained.

Still, working alongside the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig definitely isn't a bad job to have.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top