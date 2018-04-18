Why being Chris Hemsworth's body double is 'intimidating'

An impressive thing to have on your résumé is being Chris Hemsworth's body double, but according to Bobby Holland Hanton it can actually be rather "intimidating".

Bobby, who is in Australia as a part of his ambassador role with Band-Aid Advanced Healing which promotes faster healing and less scarring, revealed what it's really like be the stunt double for our favourite Aussie hunk in an exclusive chat with Be.

"Hemsworth [is intimidating] because he's just huge. He's 6 ft 3, 6 ft 4 in the Thor costume," the stunt double explained. "He's a man mountain, he's a beast."

The most intimidating part for Bobby is the resilience it takes to get in the shape our Mr. Hemsworth is in.

"He's in ridiculous shape and he's the hardest to try and get into the same shape that I've ever come across," he said. "Just because he's a freak of nature. If that's the guy you're doubling it's difficult to try and maintain, or even get close to his kind of shape and size."

For Bobby to get even a smidgen close to what Chris looks like when working on the Thor movies, it involves him training twice a day and eating eight meals a day, everyday.

However, despite Chris' being one of the hardest bodies to maintain the stunt professional raved about working with the actor.

There's always open lines of communication between the pair when they're beginning to film Thor.

"Chris is very fair and is great at letting me know what shape he's going to be in for the next movie and how he feels he wants his fight style to be," Bobby explained. "He's very open with that and that's great to have that relationship, so I know what to prepare for and how to prepare for it."

Bobby, who has just finished filming Mission: Impossible 6 with Tom Cruise, has experienced his fair share of injuries during his time as a stunt double.

"It's been pretty full-on for the last ten years," he said. "Of course, I've picked up injuries along the way. It's something that comes with the territory of the job."

Having hurt his back a few times and snapped his groin, Bobby has become well-equipped on handling small cuts and bruises.

"Band-Aid Advanced Healing is great because it's flesh coloured so I can wear it on set in full costume and full makeup without having to take it off and having an open wound on set," Bobby explained.

Still, working alongside the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig definitely isn't a bad job to have.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram