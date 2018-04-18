Bachelor in Paradise accused of 'queer baiting' fans

If you've been watching Bachelor in Paradise since the promos, then you've probably been waiting for the moment when Megan Marx and Elora Murger lock lips.

Channel 10 have been teasing a same-sex relationship from the beginning, only for fans to be severely disappointed last night when Megan kissed a long haired male bachelor, Thomas Perras.

It led to viewers accusing BIP of "queer-baiting", a term that means producers deliberately to attract a "queer-friendly audience" by hinting at same-sex relationships between characters. However, as we found out the relationship never actually existed.

While the twist of bringing newly eliminated Thomas back into the fold was unexpected, fans were NOT happy about the ol' switcheroo and took to social media in uproar.

OMG MEGAN IS KISSING A WOMAN!



...A BEARDED WOMAN!?



Oh no wait, that’s right Channel 10 just queer-baited us for 2 months.



Soz. #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/aHzmDV2NwB — Mark (@markp_) April 17, 2018

Reminder that the initial promo literally pretended that a dude with long hair was a girl so that they could play on Megan’s bisexuality without actually validating it just for viewers I’m MAD #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/N1Hwnf1djw — GRACE (@GraceGarde) April 17, 2018

While some people are quick to defend the show as they never explicitly said there would be a same-sex couple, the fact that it is implied or hinted is what is causing the issue.

Andre Charadia, director of the Australian LGBTI Media Centre said that the criticisms were "justified" in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

"LGBTIQ people still aren't used to seeing themselves in the media," he said. "When that representation looks like it might happen, we get a bit excited - we want to support it with our money and our eyes."

"When that doesn't eventuate, we feel sucked in, a bit cheated and exploited," he added.

Fans were also led to believe that Megan and Laurina could have been enveloped in a tryst, when in a promo for the episode Laurina leaves shows Megan calling out her name before she runs off saying, "I don't want to do something I'm not comfortable with".

"The main problem with queerbaiting is that it makes LGBTIQ people a plotline, not an integral part of the story," Andre Charadia said. "Ten's disappointed a good number of people; people who want the media to do better, and people who felt like they were cheated out of being represented."

Be have reached out to Channel 10 for comment.

