Bachelor In Paradise's Tara doesn't look like this anymore

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Bachelor In Paradise star Tara Pavlovic is adored for her hilarious personality and brilliant one-liners.

But as of this week the old Tara we all know and love is a thing of the past.

Well, in terms of her hair anyway.

Bachelor In Paradise Tara Pavlovic black dress

Tara doesn't look like this anymore. Source: Ten

The 28-year-old has ditched her light brunette locks in favour of going platinum blonde.

There is the age old saying, "blondes have more fun".

The 28-year-old has ditched her light brunette locks in favour of going platinum blonde. Source: Instagram / tarapavlovic

The reality star posed for a sweet photo with fellow Paradise co-star Nina Rolleston.

Unfortunately things didn't work out for Nina on the show, but Tara is still totally loved-up with Sam Cochrane.

He even built her a love shack.

Sam and Tara kiss Bachelor In Paradise

Tara is still totally loved-up with Sam Cochrane, he even built her a love shack. Source: Ten

If that isn't true love, then we don't know what is.

Wonder what he thinks of her new 'do?

