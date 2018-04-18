Bachelor In Paradise's Tara doesn't look like this anymore

Bachelor In Paradise star Tara Pavlovic is adored for her hilarious personality and brilliant one-liners.
But as of this week the old Tara we all know and love is a thing of the past.
Well, in terms of her hair anyway.
The 28-year-old has ditched her light brunette locks in favour of going platinum blonde.
- Exclusive: This is exactly how Lisa caught Luke cheating
- The one thing you missed on last night's Bachelor In Paradise
The reality star posed for a sweet photo with fellow Paradise co-star Nina Rolleston.
Unfortunately things didn't work out for Nina on the show, but Tara is still totally loved-up with Sam Cochrane.
He even built her a love shack.
If that isn't true love, then we don't know what is.
Wonder what he thinks of her new 'do?
Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram