Jessie J has won the Chinese equivalent of X Factor

Jessie J has won Singer — the Chinese equivalent of the The X Factor — in an attempt to break into the Asian market.

The Price Tag singer, 30 battled it out to walk away as the winner after belting out some of her own songs Domino and her trackFlashlight from the moviePitch Perfect, as well as cover tracks Whitney Houston’sI Will Always LoveYou.

But instead of competing against other hopeful and talented members of the public, Jessie was pitting her singing skills alongside other music pros.

Naturally, Jessie was humbled by the win, as she thanked everyone who voted for her.

Her acceptance speech on Instagram explained why she began singing in the first place.

"I Will Always Love You is the song that made me want to be singer when I was four years old," she revealed. "Thank you China for giving me this moment."

"Singing Whitney is an honour. She is the BEST to ever do it. This moment was LIVE on TV in China and just before I went on someone said, 'A billion people are watching tonight'," Jessie continued. "I fought back tears / jetlag / my voice legit going to sleep before I could lol and sang as BEST I could."

"I wanted to make the four year old me / Whitney / my Mum and Dad / my team and all my heartbeats around the world proud. I cried like a baby after the last note," she added.

Speaking about her time on the show, the star explained it was an "honour" to appear.

"I was the first international artist to ever be asked/compete. An honour alone. I know a lot of people were shocked when they found out,” she said. "It was an opportunity to bridge a gap between two cultures."

"For them to see a western performer and hear music some had never heard before and visa versa. China is an amazing place and so different to anywhere I have ever been," she went on.

"I have never been made to feel more welcomed and loved as I have done here."

Having performed to a reported one billion people, the exposure will surely gain her a whole new fanbase to go with the one she has already established in the UK.

"I won the show last night. But what we all won was the beginning of something really magical. I am so happy I got to play a part," she claimed.

Jessie is best known here in the UK for a string of hits that include Bang Bang, and has been a judge on music reality show The Voice or two seasons between 2012 and 2013, on the celeb panel.

This article was originally published on Yahoo Celebrity UK.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram