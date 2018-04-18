Meshel Laurie reveals what Waleed Aly is really like

We know him as the Gold Logie award winning host of The Project but co-star Meshel Laurie has revealed what Waleed Aly is really like in person.

Panellist Meshel has opened up about what it's like to be a close friend of Waleed, who often participates in discussions about religion on air and in particular his faith in Islam.

"This is probably going to be an unpopular thing to say but he and Susan (Carland, his wife) to me, are everything that Islam is really all about," Meshel revealed to

She went on to explain how the couple's mannerisms are quite formal as they focus on remaining peaceful and gentle, something she also associates with other Muslims.

"That goes against everything we're told to expect but to me, they're a great example of that. They're just really sweet, gentle people. And they're just a joy to be around."

It's clear Meshel holds the TV personality in high regard, saying he is a pleasure to be around.

"You can't know him and hate, I'll tell you that much. I don't anyone who knows him that hates him," she said.

Meanwhile Waleed and wife Susan see themselves as just any other married couple.

Speaking to Be Susan has previously dismissed the idea she and Waleed are "Australia's Muslim power couple".

"That’s just so... I don’t even know what to do with that," she reveals to Be of her reaction when people put that label on her relationship.

"We’re not powerful. We’ve got two kids and run our house and we forget to put out the rubbish, that’s who we are." Susan said.

