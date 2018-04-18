Em Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer turn heads

It's the highly anticipated film that's all about body confidence and stars absolutely oozed that when they stepped out at the 'I Feel Pretty' premiere.

The movie follows the story of a woman who struggles with self doubt and insecurity, who all of a sudden wakes up from a fall believing she is the most beautiful woman there is and all she wants to do is flaunt it.

And we sure saw a glimpse of that sassiness from Amy Schumer who plays the lead role.

Amy stepped out in a bold red and pink number and completely owned the carpet.

She then went on to give a cheeky shout out to her husband to say thanks - and not just for his support in the film.

"I want to thank my husband Chris who is here. I love you. Thank you for having sex with me," she said, adding above the laughter: "And for loving me."

Then there was co-star Emily Ratajkowski who is always one to capture the camera's attention.

Em stepped out wearing a long sleeve black dress with an angled cut out that showed off her enviable abs.

The display of her abs might have been a strategic move after it follows the star's denial of pregnancy rumours.

Fans had thought the model may have a bun-in-the oven after she shared a photo of herself holding a grapefruit, that many thought she was cradling in an expectant mother kind of way.

But Em, who has recently tied the knot to her beau of just a few months, Sebastian Bear-McClard, has revealed the snap really was just an innocent photo of her holding a piece of fruit.

"I literally climbed a grapefruit tree and was bearing fruit," she told E! News. "There's no announcement needed."

I Feel Pretty is set to hit cinemas from June 28, 2018.

