News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle

Em Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer turn heads

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

It's the highly anticipated film that's all about body confidence and stars absolutely oozed that when they stepped out at the 'I Feel Pretty' premiere.

0204_cooking_salmon
2:28

Hot to cook Ben Varela's cripsy skin Atlantic salmon and zucchini noodle salad
Why Grapefruit & Meds Don't Always Mix
1:29

Why Grapefruit & Meds Don't Always Mix
Angus McLaren's racy sex scene on Packed To The Rafters
1:26

Angus McLaren's racy sex scene on Packed To The Rafters
Pink on raising strong kids
0:47

Pink on raising strong kids
Paris Hilton's heartbreaking admission that fame is 'lonely'
1:39

Paris Hilton's heartbreaking admission that fame is 'lonely'
Watch: Georgia Love and Lee Elliot fall in love
1:51

Watch: Georgia Love and Lee Elliot fall in love
Thomas and Megan share first kiss on Bachelor in Paradise
1:00

Thomas and Megan share first kiss on Bachelor in Paradise
Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Neri Oxman looks just like Angelina Jolie in this interview
0:30

Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Neri Oxman looks just like Angelina Jolie in this interview
Tommy Little talks #beamodel campaign
0:51

An open letter to Tommy Little
Sophie Monk drops first Love Island Australia promo
1:38

Sophie Monk drops first Love Island Australia promo
Liz Hurley handcuffed in sexy French maid sex scene
0:36

Liz Hurley handcuffed in sexy French maid sex scene
Grant Denyer has a Magic Mike moment
0:38

Grant Denyer has a Magic Mike moment
 

The movie follows the story of a woman who struggles with self doubt and insecurity, who all of a sudden wakes up from a fall believing she is the most beautiful woman there is and all she wants to do is flaunt it.

And we sure saw a glimpse of that sassiness from Amy Schumer who plays the lead role.

Amy Schumer plays the lead role in upcoming 'I Feel Pretty' movie. Source: Getty

Amy Schumer showed of her sassy confidence at the 'I Feel Pretty' premiere in LA. Source: Getty

Amy stepped out in a bold red and pink number and completely owned the carpet.

She then went on to give a cheeky shout out to her husband to say thanks - and not just for his support in the film.

"I want to thank my husband Chris who is here. I love you. Thank you for having sex with me," she said, adding above the laughter: "And for loving me."

She even made a sassy shoutout to her Husband for 'loving' both emotionally and physically. Source: Getty

Then there was co-star Emily Ratajkowski who is always one to capture the camera's attention.

Em stepped out wearing a long sleeve black dress with an angled cut out that showed off her enviable abs.

Emily Ratajkowski looked absolutely stunning in her shimmering black gown. Source: Getty

The angled cut outs showed off her amazingly toned abs and was perhaps a move to prove she isn't pregnant. Source: Getty

The display of her abs might have been a strategic move after it follows the star's denial of pregnancy rumours.

Fans had thought the model may have a bun-in-the oven after she shared a photo of herself holding a grapefruit, that many thought she was cradling in an expectant mother kind of way.

It was this image that got fans thinking Em was pregnant. Source: Instagram/emrata

But Em, who has recently tied the knot to her beau of just a few months, Sebastian Bear-McClard, has revealed the snap really was just an innocent photo of her holding a piece of fruit.

"I literally climbed a grapefruit tree and was bearing fruit," she told E! News. "There's no announcement needed."

I Feel Pretty is set to hit cinemas from June 28, 2018.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top