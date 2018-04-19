The Weeknd's 'girlfriend' goes topless at Coachella

News

And Chantel Jeffries is making sure no one misses her during her adventures at Coachella.

The busty brunette has shared a photo of herself going topless during the popular music festival.

chantel jeffries topless

Chantel Jeffries, rumoured to be dating The Weeknd, poses topless at Coachella. Source: Instagram/chanteljeffries

"You always seem to lose something at Coachella," the model has captioned her racy Instagram image.

In the photo, Chantel is seen relaxing by the pool, wearing nothing but a pair of white bikini bottoms and sassy sunglasses.

chantel jeffries coachella

She's previously been romantically linked to Justin Bieber. Source: Instagram/chanteljeffries

the weeknd coachella

The Weeknd performing at Coachella. Source: Getty

Perhaps going topless at Coachella is a real trend this year.

Funnily enough, The Weeknd's ex Bella Hadid has rocked a similar look at the music event.

bella hadid topless

The Weeknd's ex Bella Hadid has also shared a topless photo while at Coachella. Source: Instagram/bellahadid

