Chris Pratt: 'Divorce sucks'

Chris Pratt is speaking out about his divorce from Anna Faris, and he does not mince words.

“Divorce sucks,” Chris tells Entertainment Weekly. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much.”

Anna, 41, and Chris, 38, are parents to 5-year-old Jack.

“And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another,” the Jurassic World 2 star adds. “It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

Chris has remained single since the split; however, some were quick to speculate (or hope) something might be going on with his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 co-star Pom Klementieff.

The two reunited in São Paulo, Brazil … but it was to promote Avengers: Infinity War.

He was also linked to Olivia Munn, but she quickly shot down that rumor.

The Parks and Recreation alum filed for divorce from Anna in December, just three months after shocking the world with their separation news. They were married for eight years.

“Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you,” she said to a caller on her Unqualified podcast. “Don’t be afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right.”

Hinting at similarities to her marriage, she added, “I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like ‘I’m checking my relationship off the list,’ and if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be: Know your worth, know your independence.”

Anna has already moved on romantically and is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett. He worked on her new film Overboard, and they have been seeing each other since September. But it doesn’t sound like marriage is in the cards.

“I am a romantic. I believe in a partnership, I believe in companionship. I just don’t know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding,” she said last month on Dax Shepard’s podcast.

“You’d think that having successfully married parents would increase your odds [of it working out]. But how we’ve justified it is trying to make something work when we weren’t sort of picking up the clues. For me, it was sort of checking it off the list.”

Anna was also married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. She explained that she would need to “figure out what the purpose” of marriage is before tying the knot a third time.

“Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more?” Faris pondered. “For me, I’m just not quite sure where it fits.”

