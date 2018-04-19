MKR's Jess and Emma: 'Sonya and Hadil had no excuse'

News

My Kitchen Rules star Jess and Emma have opened up about what really happened in the moments leading up to fellow contestants Sonya and Hadil being asked to leave last night.

Speaking to Be, the sisters say no matter what Sonya and Hadil may say now, there's no excuse whatsoever for their 'malicious' behaviour.

"I could hear the sniggering, I could hear the jibs and the jabs," Jess tells Be. "There was no alcohol, no reason for it, it was just malicious. I couldn’t stand it and had to remove myself from the situation."

mkr jess emma

My Kitchen Rules star Jess and Emma have opened up about what really happened in the moments leading up to fellow contestants Sonya and Hadil being asked to leave last night. Source: Channel Seven

mkr sonya hadil

Sonya and Hadil were asked to leave the competition last night. Source: Channel Seven

"It was very distressing for everybody," Emma adds.

The contestants acknowledge the judges had been very patient, but at some point the drama had to be stopped.

"Manu did well to last as long as he did to be honest," says Emma.

Last night's episode of My Kitchen Rules saw Sonya and Hadil in a heated exchange of words with Jess and Emma in particular.

Jess and Emma sad at dinner My Kitchen Rules

Last night Jess and Emma were trying to remain tight-lipped and not respond to the harsh comments. Source: Channel Seven

"Fix your ugly face," Hadil yelled at Jess at one pojnt. "The fact that they’re sitting here is an insult to anyone who can cook.”

The insults didn't end there, with Hadil saying she wanted to "laugh" at them until they "broke down".

"Disgusting clowns," she said about the Sydney-born sisters. "They're so dumb, they don't know anything about food."

Sonya decided to join in too when Jess reached her breaking point and stormed out of the dinner.

Hadil angry My Kitchen Rules

Hadil was fired up as soon as she sat down to the dinner table. Source: Seven

"Seriously I can't do this," Jess said to the table while getting up and walking away.

"Sit down," Sonya shouted. "You think you're a princess, but a real princess wears diamonds not cubic zirconium.”

"Bye!," Hadil snapped. "Cant handle it big girl, ciao blowfish."

"I have a surgeon who could fix your ugly face," she added.

Sonya and Hadil My Kitchen Rules angry insults

Sonya and Hadil were throwing insults at Jess and Emma from the very beginning of the night, making it very uncomfortable for the rest of the teams. Source: Seven

"I'll come for you and I'll come for you," Sonya shouted pointing at all the teams around the table. "You're all disrespectful a**holes."

At this point Manu had to step in, and told Sonya and Hadil they were 'excused' from the dinner party.

Speaking to Be, Jess and Emma take responsibility for their part in the drama.

"We were feral. We should have walked away and bit our tongues and held it for another time," Emma admits.

Hadil My Kitchen Rules laughing

Hadil overstepped the mark with her face comment, giggling and laughing at the table. Source: Seven

"When he did put a stop to it, it was more than time to do so. We apologised profusely to everyone afterwards."

Jess says listening to their opponents' insults was "not worth that kind of stress", and she had considered walking out of the competition herself.

"I thought about going home. $250K is not worth that kind of stress," she admits.

Manu Fieldel excused girls from table Sonya Hadil

Manu had enough of the girls behaviour and excused them from the dinner table. Source: Seven

My Kitchen Rules Sonya Hadil left dinner got cab

The girls were asked to leave the dinner and they caught a cab home. Source: Seven

"I was ready to go. There was no fire in my belly. I didn’t want it enough."

Now the question is, will Sonya and Hadil get the chance to return to the competition.

Find out when My Kitchen Rules continues on Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven.

