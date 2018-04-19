News

Keira Maguire's unbelievable Transformation
Keira Maguire's unbelievable transformation

Georgia Love: 'I screamed and shook for hours'

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be /

While it may look like Georgia Love and Lee Elliot have the PERFECT relationship, the beginning for the first Australian Bachelorette couple was anything but.

Speaking to The Thinkergirls Stacey June and Kristie Mercer on their podcast channel, the 27-year-old journalist revealed a very heart-breaking truth about her first weeks with her blue-eyed beau, as her mother tragically passed away after a long battle with cancer.

"Our second night as a couple was spent with him literally holding me as I screamed and shook for hours and hours and hours," Georgia told the hosts.

Georgia Love lost her her mum to pancreatic cancer which was utterly devastating for the Bachelorette. Source: Instagram/georgialove

During what should have been a honeymoon period for the new couple, Georgia watched her mother Belinda, slip away as a result of pancreatic cancer.

The day after the finale aired, while Georgia and Lee were supposed to be sharing their love on a press tour with the country, she passed away peacefully.

"I really can’t imagine anyone else in the world having been like that with me then,’ she told the co-hosts. “And he didn’t freak out, he stepped up, he messaged everybody I knew that day to say, “Hi, I’m Lee, I’m Georgia’s boyfriend, I’m just letting you know that his has happened”.

Georgia and Lee Elliot have been dating for almost two years, however, the beginning of their relationship was rocky. Source: Instagram/georgialove

Georgia was also appreciative of how difficult it was for Lee at the time.

“It was really hard on him, and it was really hard on our relationship,” she said. “We had a very rocky first six months, and I’m not afraid to say that.”

Lee was thrown into a situation with Georgia's family where he didn't know any of her family. Source: Instagram/georgialove

While she had to go through the motions of losing her best friend and mum, Lee was there every step of the way, however, there wasn't really any support for him, she recalled.

"Lee is there, two days into a new relationship, he didn’t know any of my family. He had met my dad and my sister, he had met my mum in hospital, [but] he knew none of my friends, none of my friends even knew I was with him until 24 hours before. No one was there checking on him, no one asking how he was doing.”

Georgia Love spoke to the Thinkergirls about her relationship with Lee Elliot. Source: Instagram/georgialove

Now, almost one and a half years on (from their 'finaleversary'), the couple are sparking engagement rumours and causing SERIOUS insta-envy with their #couplegoal posts.

In an interview on The Project, Georgia was asked if she regretted going on The Bachelorette.

“It’s been incredibly difficult but would have just been made so much more difficult if Lee hadn’t have been there," she said.

"You can look back at any point of your life and say ‘Well, I was away for 2 months travelling there, or a year working there‘, but if I hadn’t have gone on ‘The Bachelorette‘ I wouldn’t have had Lee to support me through this, but I also would have still been in Tassie, I would have actually been further away from my mum. So, you know, I don’t regret anything that happened.”

