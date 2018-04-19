News

Keira Maguire's unbelievable transformation

One of these people could return to Bachelor In Paradise

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Bachelor In Paradise has given us more drama than we could have ever hoped for and it looks like next week, if even possible, it's about to ramp up again with someone returning for a chance at love.

In a promo released after Wednesday night's show, Osher announces there's another new arrival and it's someone coming back to Paradise.

So, who could it be?! It's apparently someone with "unfinished business".

Nina Bachelor In Paradise

Nina definitely has some unfinished business with Eden in Paradise. Source: Ten

Well, there's definitely plenty of people who have been in and out of Paradise who have unfinished business.

Let's take Nina for example.

She'll definitely have a bone to pick with Eden.

Eden and Nina Bachelor In Paradise

There's no doubt Nina will have a bone (or two...) to pick with Eden. Source: Ten

The pair were getting super close and loved-up then BAM, because she wanted to wait until she was sure they'd last to kiss him, Eden pulled the plug and sent her packing choosing Elora instead.

We're sure she'll have a fair few things to say to him.

Then there's good ol' Davey. He barely had time to unpack in Paradise before he was given the boot by Florence.

Davey Lloyd Bachelor In Paradise

Davey barely had time to unpack before he was sent home. Source: Ten

Even though Florence is no longer there, he may have some things to resolve with Jake and it would also give him a second chance to find a connection with one of the lovely ladies on the island.

Oh, and he strongly hinted he could be returning on his Instagram story last night. So, there's that too.

Davey also strongly hinted on Instagram it may be him returning. Source: Instagram / davey_lloyd

Last but not least, and the most likely of our guesses to potentially return is the lovely Florence.

Let's just say she didn't leave Paradise on the best of terms with Jake, giving Megan his rose instead of Flo and she will definitely have a bone to pick with him.

Florence Bachelor In Paradise

Flo could certainly make a dramatic return to the show. Source: Ten

Jake also seems pretty unhappy about the return of the mystery someone, making all signs point towards Florence.

Jake Florence kissing Bachelor In Paradise

Jake pashed and dashed Flo. Source: Ten

"Aw you're f**king kidding me," Jake says, looking extremely salty in the promo.

We've said it before and we'll say it again. Anything can happen in Paradise.

