Paris Hilton's heartbreaking admission about fame

Paris Hilton has given a heartbreaking glimpse into her life, admitting she feels closer to her fans than her family.

In an candid interview the socialite discusses the cost of fame and how life can feel incredibly "lonely".

"I'm constantly traveling; 250 days a year I'm on a plane, in a different country, so it gets really lonely sometimes," she says in a new documentary, The American Meme.

"I love my fans just as much as they love me," she said. "I feel closer with them than I do most people that I know. They're really like my family."

Good on you Paris❤ it so refreshing to hear this😊 Movie Stars Entertainers only appreciate fans when it lines their pockets with Cash $$$$ All the Best xo — v (@vnaaaa) April 18, 2018

Good on you Paris😊❤ So refreshing to hear ppl like yourself say that. Mosts Entertainers only say they love their fans when its lines their pockets with Cash $$$$$ — v (@vnaaaa) April 18, 2018

A beautiful sentiment. Cheers to the most interesting woman in the world. Stay thirsty my friends 🍸 — Bruno (@BAngelsan) April 18, 2018

Paris is amazing, it is beautiful inside and out, it has a big heart 👱🏻‍♀️💖🙌🏻 — 👑 Cristobal Eduardo (@Cristobaledd) April 18, 2018

The 37-year-old, who recently became engaged to Chris Zylkaso, has an army of 8.6million followers who reacted with an outpouring of love for the former reality TV star, saying her genuine love for them is why she's different to other celebrities.

Paris recently reunited with her former BFF Nicole Richie, almost 15 years after the pair filmed The Simple Life together.

Despite being besties for years, the pair fell out for a long time before putting their differences aside.

The eye-opening documentary will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York later this month.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram