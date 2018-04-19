News

Keira Maguire's unbelievable transformation

Paris Hilton's heartbreaking admission about fame

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Paris Hilton has given a heartbreaking glimpse into her life, admitting she feels closer to her fans than her family.

In an candid interview the socialite discusses the cost of fame and how life can feel incredibly "lonely".

"I'm constantly traveling; 250 days a year I'm on a plane, in a different country, so it gets really lonely sometimes," she says in a new documentary, The American Meme.

Paris Hilton's heartbreaking admission about fame

Paris Hilton is featuring in a new documentary where she makes a heartbreaking admission about fame. Source: The American Meme

"I love my fans just as much as they love me," she said. "I feel closer with them than I do most people that I know. They're really like my family."

The 37-year-old, who recently became engaged to Chris Zylkaso, has an army of 8.6million followers who reacted with an outpouring of love for the former reality TV star, saying her genuine love for them is why she's different to other celebrities.

Paris Hilton recently became engaged with a $2 million diamond engagement ring. Source: Instagram/ParisHilton






Paris Hilton Nicole Richie The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie recently reunited at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards and the Internet went into meltdown. Source: Getty

Paris recently reunited with her former BFF Nicole Richie, almost 15 years after the pair filmed The Simple Life together.

Despite being besties for years, the pair fell out for a long time before putting their differences aside.

The eye-opening documentary will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York later this month.

