Paris Hilton's heartbreaking admission about fame

Paris Hilton has given a heartbreaking glimpse into her life, admitting she feels closer to her fans than her family.
In an candid interview the socialite discusses the cost of fame and how life can feel incredibly "lonely".
"I'm constantly traveling; 250 days a year I'm on a plane, in a different country, so it gets really lonely sometimes," she says in a new documentary, The American Meme.
"I love my fans just as much as they love me," she said. "I feel closer with them than I do most people that I know. They're really like my family."
Paris recently reunited with her former BFF Nicole Richie, almost 15 years after the pair filmed The Simple Life together.
Despite being besties for years, the pair fell out for a long time before putting their differences aside.
The eye-opening documentary will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York later this month.
