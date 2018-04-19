Jasmine spills on home life with Karl Stefanovic

News

But while Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough's relationship is constantly hitting the headlines, it seems their private life is a lot less exciting.

The 34-year-old has spilled the tea on what they get up to at home, with the shoe designer revealing she watches her man on TV every morning and what evening they always have date night.

Jasmine Yarbrough Karl Stefanovic Witchery event

Karl Stefanovic and his 'wife' Jasmine Yarbrough live a rather ordinary life it seems, seen here at their first event together. Source: Getty

"I wake around 7 o'clock on weekdays. I make myself hot water with lemon and put on the Today show to get my fix of news,' she said in an interview with Grazia.

Karl's 'wife' also explained that because of their busy schedules, it was important they set aside time to spend together during the week.
Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine on wedding day

The was the first photo of newlyweds Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough on their 'wedding' day. Source: Nine

"Thursday nights I like to have date night with my partner," she said, adding that the time together was extra special because of how busy they are.

"It's vital to reconnect and communicate and most importantly laugh," she went on. "And we laugh all the time."

karl and jasmine

Rumours the pair became engaged started early this year. Photo: Getty

georgie gardner karl stefanovic

Karl hosts Today with Georgie Gardner and Jasmine is a fan. Source: Channel Nine

Karl, 43, and Jasmine's relationship has been shrouded in controversy since they started dating in 2017, just weeks after Karl finalised his shock divorce from his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn.

The pair 'married' recently in a commitment ceremony in Sydney's Northern beaches, which was said to have angered his ex-wife who was 'concerned' for the welfare of their three kids.

Despite declaring their love for one another in the secret service, the pair are rumoured to be tying the knot officially later in the year.

