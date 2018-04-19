Gina Liano's relationship advice for Khloe Kardashian

The Real Housewives Of Melbourne's Gina Liano is a woman of many talents - practising barrister, a reality television star and now a wedding celebrant who is hosting Australia’s first 'Gay Marriage Expo'.

Speaking exclusively to Be, the 51-year-old opened up about the importance of marriage equality, and shared some relationship advice for her fans, whether they are in a same-sex relationship or not.

In fact the reality star had some tips for Khloe Kardashian, after hearing the reports Khloe's NBA partner Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful.

"Have sex and counseling and try and make it work," Gina said.

"There were obviously problems there to start with," she continued, adding, "anyone who finds themselves in that situation really needs to reevaluate it subjectively".

"Often infidelity is a symptom of the relationship breaking down rather than the cause of it," Gina added.

"My advice," she shared, "would be if you can and you have children and it’s a family, if you can forgive the person wanting it [forgiveness]".

Admitting that in her line of work being a barrister in family law, she's seen a lot of families go through some difficult times, and in particular the ones from same-sex marriages, who she says don't have the same legal rights here in Australia.

"I’m very well aware of the consequences of same sex couples not getting the legal recognition that they deserve," she admitted.

Gina, who is both the host and ambassador for the very first gay marriage expo in Sydney, Love Is Love, discussed the importance of marriage equality and how the plebiscite last year gave her the push to become a celebrant.

"I really wanted to get behind it as I’m all for marriage equality," she told Be.

"We are not the catholic church," she added.

"We are a country and a nation should support the choices that people make and have a realistic representation and rights and not put them in the situation where the law doesn’t recognise that."

To find more information on the first same-sex marriage wedding expo, go to their official website

"Love is Love is an incredible event to check out what’s on offer and to give inspiration for those organising their big day," Gina shared.

"Just come along to celebrate the ‘yes’ vote and share in the festivities."

