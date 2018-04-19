Bachelor In Paradise's Sasha: 'Grant and Thomas are actors'

She was only in Paradise for two days, but that didn't stop Sasha from getting the low-down on her fellow Bachelor In Paradise cast mates.

The 33-year-old spilled the beans on exactly who was in it for the "right reasons" and who might be putting on a bit of an act, in an exclusive chat with Be.

Discussing Ali and Grant's relationship after they exchanged the words "I love you" last night, Sasha wasn't sure they'd last the test of time.

"Maybe [Grant] was like, 'Alright, thanks for a great holiday, now I'm back to America acting in another show'," she revealed. "Because he's an actor or something just like Thomas.

"Thomas is an actor too."

Sasha admitted it may have been difficult to decipher if they were displaying their true feelings.

"We never know which part of them was real and which part of them was acting," she explained.

In terms of Grant's relationship with Ali, Sasha further expressed her doubts.

"They seem to be smitten, but how long it'll last... I don't know," she said. "We'll have to wait and see if Grant can move to Australia or Ali will move to America.

"I'm not sure bout it because this is something that's quite a major adjustment."

Sasha may be right as neither Ali or Grant follow each other on Instagram, nor have they posted anything about one another of their experience in Paradise together.

We'll just have to wait and find out next week on Bachelor In Paradise.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram