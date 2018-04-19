News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Keira Maguire's unbelievable Transformation
Keira Maguire's unbelievable transformation

Bachelor In Paradise's Sasha: 'Grant and Thomas are actors'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

She was only in Paradise for two days, but that didn't stop Sasha from getting the low-down on her fellow Bachelor In Paradise cast mates.

Ultimate Zen Achieved With Yoga and Wine
0:57

Ultimate Zen Achieved With Yoga and Wine
Why Let a Workout Get in the Way of a Good Book and a Glass of Wine?
0:46

Why Let a Workout Get in the Way of a Good Book and a Glass of Wine?
Wine Workout We Can All Get Behind
0:52

Wine Workout We Can All Get Behind
Husky Proves the Egg Challenge Wrong
0:35

Husky Proves the Egg Challenge Wrong
Megan Fox on Getting Fired from Transformers: ‘That Was Absolutely the Low Point of My Career'
1:29

Megan Fox on Getting Fired from Transformers: ‘That Was Absolutely the Low Point of My Career'
Tiff sings Adele amid split rumours
0:14

Tiff sings Adele amid split rumours
0821_movies_meganfox
1:42

News Alert: 'TMNT' heads to Australia!
'The Bachelor' Richie Strahan flirts with contestant Megan Harris
0:38

'The Bachelor' Richie Strahan flirts with contestant Megan Harris
Preview: Megan McKenna &amp; Charlotte Crosby play Celebrity Name Game | Britain&rsquo;s Got More Talent 2017
1:14

Preview: Megan McKenna & Charlotte Crosby play Celebrity Name Game | Britain’s Got More Talent 2017
Woman Combines Her Workout With Happy Hour
0:47

Woman Combines Her Workout With Happy Hour
The Bachelor stars Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon address relationship
1:02

The Bachelor stars Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon address relationship
Royal engagement announced by Town Crier
1:19

Royal engagement announced by Town Crier
 

The 33-year-old spilled the beans on exactly who was in it for the "right reasons" and who might be putting on a bit of an act, in an exclusive chat with Be.

Discussing Ali and Grant's relationship after they exchanged the words "I love you" last night, Sasha wasn't sure they'd last the test of time.

Sasha Bachelor In Paradise

She was only in Paradise for two days, but that didn't stop Sasha from getting the low-down on her fellow Bachelor In Paradise cast mates. Source: Ten

Ali and Grant exchanged the words "I love you" last night, but Sasha wasn't sure they'd last the test of time. Source: Ten

"Maybe [Grant] was like, 'Alright, thanks for a great holiday, now I'm back to America acting in another show'," she revealed. "Because he's an actor or something just like Thomas.

"Thomas is an actor too."

Sasha admitted it may have been difficult to decipher if they were displaying their true feelings.

Sasha Bachelor In Paradise

Sasha insisted Grant, like Thomas, was an 'actor' and wasn't sure "which part of them was real and which part of them was acting". Source: Ten

Thomas unexpectedly gave Rachel a rose last night which shocked Sasha. Source: Ten

"We never know which part of them was real and which part of them was acting," she explained.

In terms of Grant's relationship with Ali, Sasha further expressed her doubts.

"They seem to be smitten, but how long it'll last... I don't know," she said. "We'll have to wait and see if Grant can move to Australia or Ali will move to America.

Bachelor In paradise Ali and Grant

Will Grant and Ali make it last outside of Paradise? Source: Ten

"I'm not sure bout it because this is something that's quite a major adjustment."

Sasha may be right as neither Ali or Grant follow each other on Instagram, nor have they posted anything about one another of their experience in Paradise together.

We'll just have to wait and find out next week on Bachelor In Paradise.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top