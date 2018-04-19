News

Now Kylie Jenner is clearly having trouble keeping her adorable bundle of joy to herself, as she's shared the most heartwarming video of the 10-week-old bub and fans are losing it.

In a series of clips posted to Snapchat, the 20-year-old can be heard gushing over Stormi telling her repeatedly, "I love you".

Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of Stormi

Kylie Jenner has shared a heartwarming video of baby Stormi and fans are dying. Source: Snapchat/KylieJenner

Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of Stormi

The new mum dotes on her baby, taking her for walks and cooing over her in the new video. Source: Instagram/KylieJenner

Stormi, who is wearing a bright red one-piece, giggles and smiles to the camera like an absolute pro proving she was born to be in front of the camera.

Naturally hearts around the world have exploded with the cuteness overload, taking to Twitter to express their joy.

She can be seen affectionately cradling her baby's head. Source: Snapchat/KylieJenner







The doting video follows a cloud of controversy after the new mum faced backlash for attending the Coachella festival so soon after giving birth.

Stormi seems just as besotted with her mum as Kylie is with her. Source: Snapchat/KylieJenner

Kylie was criticsed when she shared this photo of herself at Coachella when fans accused her of bad parenting for leaving her at home. Source: Instagram/KylieJenner

After sharing a photo of herself in a bright pink wig at the music event in California that she captioned as "I'm a cool mom," fans clapped back.

"If you wanted to party don't get pregnant. #WhatAConcept" one said, while another suggested Kylie's life was an "example" of why you should use protection.

Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott have not responded to the criticism.

