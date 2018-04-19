Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of Stormi

She kept her pregnancy under wraps until after her daughter Stormi was born.

Now Kylie Jenner is clearly having trouble keeping her adorable bundle of joy to herself, as she's shared the most heartwarming video of the 10-week-old bub and fans are losing it.

In a series of clips posted to Snapchat, the 20-year-old can be heard gushing over Stormi telling her repeatedly, "I love you".

Stormi, who is wearing a bright red one-piece, giggles and smiles to the camera like an absolute pro proving she was born to be in front of the camera.

.@KylieJenner’s snaps of Stormi makes me want to throw away all my birth control pills. — Jas. (@jasminsanv) April 18, 2018

She's the cutest omg 😍 — Shelbi Doland (@shelbsss41) April 18, 2018

Kylie Jenner’s snap stories of Stormi 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 what a cute bubba — Caitlin Ellis (@caitlin_ellis_) April 18, 2018

Kylie Jenner just blessed snap with videos of Stormi and ughhh 😍😍😍😍 that smile melted my heart 😥😍😍💕💕 — Genesis C. (@Gennii__) April 19, 2018

Waking up to Kylie Jenners snaps of Stormi made my morning! Omg she’s soooo beautiful 😍😍😍 — 👸🏻 (@vivianhoangx) April 19, 2018

Naturally hearts around the world have exploded with the cuteness overload, taking to Twitter to express their joy.

The doting video follows a cloud of controversy after the new mum faced backlash for attending the Coachella festival so soon after giving birth.

After sharing a photo of herself in a bright pink wig at the music event in California that she captioned as "I'm a cool mom," fans clapped back.

"If you wanted to party don't get pregnant. #WhatAConcept" one said, while another suggested Kylie's life was an "example" of why you should use protection.

Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott have not responded to the criticism.

