Michael Turnbull in 'talks' to be the next Bachelor

But that hasn't deterred him from finding love and he seems to be more determined than ever.

So much so, the 38-year-old has had some chats with production about becoming the next Bachelor, he told Be exclusively.

Bachelor Michael Turnbull

Michael Turnbull has admitted him being the next Bachelor is "something that may happen". Source: Ten

"Given the situation at the moment, we've had a chat about it," Michael said following his exit from Paradise. "It's something that may happen so we'll just have to wait and see."

Obviously if Michael was to star on the next series of The Bachelor it would make it his third time starring in the franchise, but it seems he still has faith in the process of the show.

Michael Turnbull Bachelorette

Obviously if Michael was to star on the next series of The Bachelor it would make it his third time starring in the franchise, but it seems he still has faith in the process of the show. Source: Ten

"I really do like the process for the exact reason that I don't have to focus on my busy day-to-day life and instead focus on getting to know somebody," he explained. "It takes away all the clutter of the real world."

He did acknowledge though that just because you make a connection inside The Bachelor / Bachelorette world, there's no guarantee it's going to work in the "real world" but believes it's a "good head start".

Michael Turnbull and Sam Frost The Bachelorette

Back in 2015, Michael had his heart broken by Sam Frost on The Bachelorette. Source: Ten

"I know it works because I've had some pretty strong feelings for people in those experiences," Michael added. "I think it's a winner."

Well, you heard it here first. Michael Turnbull for The Bachelor 2019, please.

