Michael Turnbull in 'talks' to be the next Bachelor

It didn't work out for Michael Turnbull on The Bachelorette in 2015 and for a second time he was unlucky in love on Bachelor In Paradise.

But that hasn't deterred him from finding love and he seems to be more determined than ever.

So much so, the 38-year-old has had some chats with production about becoming the next Bachelor, he told Be exclusively.

"Given the situation at the moment, we've had a chat about it," Michael said following his exit from Paradise. "It's something that may happen so we'll just have to wait and see."

Obviously if Michael was to star on the next series of The Bachelor it would make it his third time starring in the franchise, but it seems he still has faith in the process of the show.

"I really do like the process for the exact reason that I don't have to focus on my busy day-to-day life and instead focus on getting to know somebody," he explained. "It takes away all the clutter of the real world."

He did acknowledge though that just because you make a connection inside The Bachelor / Bachelorette world, there's no guarantee it's going to work in the "real world" but believes it's a "good head start".

"I know it works because I've had some pretty strong feelings for people in those experiences," Michael added. "I think it's a winner."

Well, you heard it here first. Michael Turnbull for The Bachelor 2019, please.

