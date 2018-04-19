Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins gives health update

Emma Watkins has updated fans of the result of her surgery that forced her to pull out of The Wiggles' current tour last week.

The 28-year-old had undergone invasive surgery to treat endometriosis, a chronic health condition she has been battling for several years.

Emma shared a snap of herself on Instagram holding a bunch of flowers post-operation, thanking her followers "for all the well wishes".

"Operation went well and now in recovery," she captioned the photo.

Last week, Emma announced she needed to have the operation after suffering with "a lot of pain" for the last few years because of her condition.

“I have been in a lot of pain for the past couple of years,” she told The Daily Telegraph, admitting the decision to have treatment had been "difficult".

Endometriosis is a condition that affects the lining of the uterus, causing it to grow outside the womb and trigger painful complications as well as infertility.

Emma, who is married to fellow Wiggle Lachy Gillespie, said they would love to have kids, but “my doctor has advised I need 12 months to recover from this surgery”.

We wish her all the best during her recovery.

