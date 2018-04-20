Singer's wardrobe malfunction is hard to miss

News

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

British singer Sinitta is known for making a style statement.

And when she arrived at a London red carpet event this week, her bold attire attracted plenty of attention.

The 54-year-old 80s pop star stepped out at the Gala Night performance of Bat Out Of Hell The Musical, wearing a barely-there top which could easily have been mistaken for a chunky necklace.

sinitta wardrobe malfunction

British singer Sinitta left little to the imagination at a red carpet event this week. Source: Getty

The metallic top revealed a little more than some would have expected, but the star didn't seem to worry too much about what many would dub a wardrobe malfunction.

She happily posed for photographers on the red carpet, before heading in to the event.

The best friend of X Factor judge Simon Cowell has been busy promoting her own 'body armour' range on Instagram as of late.

sinitta nip slip

The 54-year-old 80s pop star stepped out at the Gala Night performance of Bat Out Of Hell The Musical, wearing a barely-there top which could easily have been mistaken for a chunky necklace. Source: Getty

And keeping with her personal taste, the pieces once again leave little to the imagination.

You know what they say, if you've got it, flaunt it, and that's exactly what Sinitta intends to keep doing.

