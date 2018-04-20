News

Exclusive: Wentworth star wants to be first transgender Bachelorette

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis hit the headlines last year for bravely revealing she was in fact born a boy named Shayne.

The transgender actress shared her deeply emotional story in a bid to help others and now has her sights on breaking down barriers in the television industry.

Speaking exclusively to Be, Danii said she would "love to be the Bachelorette" because she feels it's "important" that everyone is represented on Australian TV shows.

Daniielle Alexis wants to be first transgender Bachelorette

Daniielle Alexis has revealed she would love to be the first Australian transgender Bachelorette. Source: Supplied

Daniielle Alexis wants to be first transgender Bachelorette

The actress/model revealed last year she had been born a boy named Shayne. Source: Supplied

"I watch these shows like Married At First Sight and The Bachelorette and I just think, it's just so important that someone like me would be on a show like that as well," she said.

"I think it could be really educating for people watching," Alexis went on, adding that seeing a transgender man or woman on TV looking for love would be "compelling" viewing.

Danii, who lives life as a woman after having gender reassignment surgery, would love to follow in Sophie Monk's footsteps. Source: Supplied

The 30-year-old single star said she would jump at the chance to follow in the footsteps of Sophie Monk as it would really help viewers understand that trans people are just like everyone else.

"It would be incredible because I feel like trans people are so misunderstood because people just don't have the education," Danii told Be. "If someone like me was put in someone's face they have no choice but to learn."

Daniielle joined the cast of Foxtel drama Wentworth for its fifth season, starring on the show alongside the likes of Nicole da Silva (pictured). Source: Instagram

"I think it's a lack of education that has brought on all of these bad stigmas," she finished.

In May 2017, Danii "came out" as transgender, saying she had always "felt like a girl on the inside from the very start".

Danii, pictured as a baby boy with her older sister, said "coming out" was the best decision for her. Source: Supplied

Opening up about her decision to reveal her "secret" other life as a boy, Daniielle told Be it was the "best decision" she's ever made.

"When I came out I realised there was no guarantee for how this was going to go down," she said. "It could have gone completely terribly, but the fact of the matter is I just wanted to do it my way and tell the truth and be really authetic."

Admitting she's "so glad" with the way things have panned out, the stunning 181cm model said the experience has opened so many doors for her.

She has now signed to the same US agent as well-known transgender actress Laverne Cox. Source: Supplied

She's recently been signed to US talent agency ICM — which also looks after transgender Orange Is The New Black star, Laverne Cox — who Danii said has been an inspiration to her.

"Telling the world I'm transgender has been so positive and exceeded all my expectations," she said. "Obviously there has been some negativity but I just remember feeling so liberated and so proud of myself."

And so you should Danii, you're a real inspiration.

