Exclusive: Wentworth star wants to be first transgender Bachelorette

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis hit the headlines last year for bravely revealing she was in fact born a boy named Shayne.

The transgender actress shared her deeply emotional story in a bid to help others and now has her sights on breaking down barriers in the television industry.

Speaking exclusively to Be, Danii said she would "love to be the Bachelorette" because she feels it's "important" that everyone is represented on Australian TV shows.

"I watch these shows like Married At First Sight and The Bachelorette and I just think, it's just so important that someone like me would be on a show like that as well," she said.

"I think it could be really educating for people watching," Alexis went on, adding that seeing a transgender man or woman on TV looking for love would be "compelling" viewing.

The 30-year-old single star said she would jump at the chance to follow in the footsteps of Sophie Monk as it would really help viewers understand that trans people are just like everyone else.

"It would be incredible because I feel like trans people are so misunderstood because people just don't have the education," Danii told Be. "If someone like me was put in someone's face they have no choice but to learn."

"I think it's a lack of education that has brought on all of these bad stigmas," she finished.

In May 2017, Danii "came out" as transgender, saying she had always "felt like a girl on the inside from the very start".

Opening up about her decision to reveal her "secret" other life as a boy, Daniielle told Be it was the "best decision" she's ever made.

"When I came out I realised there was no guarantee for how this was going to go down," she said. "It could have gone completely terribly, but the fact of the matter is I just wanted to do it my way and tell the truth and be really authetic."

Admitting she's "so glad" with the way things have panned out, the stunning 181cm model said the experience has opened so many doors for her.

She's recently been signed to US talent agency ICM — which also looks after transgender Orange Is The New Black star, Laverne Cox — who Danii said has been an inspiration to her.

"Telling the world I'm transgender has been so positive and exceeded all my expectations," she said. "Obviously there has been some negativity but I just remember feeling so liberated and so proud of myself."

And so you should Danii, you're a real inspiration.

