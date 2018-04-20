MAFS' Zoe Hendrix moves out of family home

News

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be /

When Married at First Sight couple Alex Garner and Zoe Hendrix* *announced their split, Australian fans were shook.

Now, Zoe and the pair's one-and-a-half year old, Harper Rose, have moved out of the house they shared with Alex, confirmed by a pic on Zoe's insta story.

"New home for angel baby and I," she captioned the pic of her adorable daughter sitting on a rug.

Zoe Hendrix posted a pictue to her Instagram story, announcing that she and daughter Harper Rose have a new home. Source: Instagram/zoehendrix

Zoe first took to Instagram to announce the sad news that they were separating after three years together.

"It is with sadness that Alex and I would like to state that we will be separating for now," she wrote. "We are determined to ensure our beautiful daughter Harper-Rose continues to receive the unconditional love and nurturing she deserves from the both of us."

A day after the split, Alex took to his own Instagram to make an announcement.

"Zoe and I both went into this experiment with open minds and really hoping to find a partner to share our lives with," he said. "We are so fortunate and thankful that we were matched together and have shared many great experiences,"

Alex Garner posted a picture of his MAFS wedding to Zoe, sharing a statement about their split. Source: Instagram/alex_garner_

"We share the most important thing in both of our lives, Harper-Rose, and will continue to love her and be the best parents possible. Although Zoe and I have separated our relationship is civil. Thank you to our friends and followers for your continuing support."

Zoe and Alex were the first Married at First Sight couple to stay together and have a child.

They wed in 2015, though not legally, and were hopeful that they were indeed going to make it official one day.

Alex, Zoe and Harper Rose share a happy family snap together. Source: Instagram/zoehendrix

"When the time is right, yes, we will definitely have a big wedding," Zoe said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph in 2017.

After suffering a miscarriage at the end of 2015, the couple were blessed with their 'miracle' daughter.

Alex, Zoe and their daughter Harper Rose during happier times. Source: Instagram/alex_garner_

In an interview with A Current Affair, Alex said that no words could really describe the birth of their child.

"Everyone tells you it's the most amazing thing. But I can't literally put into words when your child is there and the three of us are finally together and you've gone through such a journey."

