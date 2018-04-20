Do you recognise this Aussie radio host?

One radio host and TV star resurfaced a hilarious clip of themself in an eight-year-old advert for washing machines.

Can you guess who it is?

It's none other than Australian comedian Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes.

Earlier this week on his popular show Hughesy We Have A Problem, the 47-year-old reflected on the many adverts he's appeared in over the years.

One particular one which stood out was for Whirlpool where he was dressed up as a woman.

In the hilarious advert, Hughesy plays the role of his mother complaining about her son's endless washing.

We must admit, he does suit the sleek black hair.

