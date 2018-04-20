News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Michael Turnbull in 'talks' about being the next Bachelor
Michael Turnbull in 'talks' to be the next Bachelor

Do you recognise this Aussie radio host?

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

One radio host and TV star resurfaced a hilarious clip of themself in an eight-year-old advert for washing machines.

MIT has invented a new robot that is being hailed 'the world's pickiest'
1:07

MIT has invented a new robot that is being hailed 'the world's pickiest'
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
2:46

Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
Little boy gets a new arm from Iron Man
1:02

Little boy gets a new arm from Iron Man
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis caught on kiss cam
0:20

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis caught on kiss cam
Sculptor Creates Impressive Likeness of Dr. Emmett Brown
1:54

Sculptor Creates Impressive Likeness of Dr. Emmett Brown
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
0:40

Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
The Hot Seat With Becky G
1:48

The Hot Seat With Becky G
Camila Cabello & Machine Gun Kelly SLAY "Bad Things" Performance At 2017 Kids' C
1:10

Camila Cabello & Machine Gun Kelly SLAY "Bad Things" Performance At 2017 Kids' C
All Star Highlight: Comedian Joel Creasey on his idol Joan Rivers
1:48

All Star Highlight: Comedian Joel Creasey on his idol Joan Rivers
Best ever Vines to make you LOL
1:00

Best ever Vines to make you LOL
 

Can you guess who it is?

It's none other than Australian comedian Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes.

Hughesy in drag

It's none other than Australian comedian Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes. Source: Whirlpool Australia

Earlier this week on his popular show Hughesy We Have A Problem, the 47-year-old reflected on the many adverts he's appeared in over the years.

One particular one which stood out was for Whirlpool where he was dressed up as a woman.

Hughesy 2017

Hughesy, pictured here in 2017, resurfaced the hilarious footage on his show Hughesy We Have A Problem. Source: Getty

In the hilarious advert, Hughesy plays the role of his mother complaining about her son's endless washing.

We must admit, he does suit the sleek black hair.

He does suit the sleek black hair look. Source: Whirlpool Australia

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top