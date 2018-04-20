News

Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegen Luxa silence split rumours

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

There's been reports that Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegen Luxa had split just a few months after the former Bachelor star was spotted wearing an engagement ring at the end of last year.

However, now the pair have put those split rumours to rest, all with a simple Instagram post.

Maegan took to the social media site to post a sweet snap of her girlfriend's son, Elijah, while spending time with him.

Maegan Luxa and Alex Nation

Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegan Luxa have silenced split rumours. Source: Instagram / alexandranation

Maegan took to the social media site to post a sweet snap of her girlfriend's son, Elijah, while spending time with him. Source: Instagram / maegs_luxa

"Teaching the boss man how to build all the flat pack furniture," she captioned the photo of the six-year-old. "He is actually killing it! Little trady (sic) in the making."

Elijah looked happy to be spending time with his mother's other half.

Alex Nation Maegan Luxa Christmas time

Alex, Maegan and Elijah all looking happy together at Christmas time. Source: Instagram / alexandranation

It was reported earlier this week Alex, 26, had called time on her relationship with Maegan "not taking it too well", according to Daily Mail Australia.

"People told me [they were over]," an insider told the publication. "So I asked her friend who said she was 'single now'. Then others were saying the same."

Alex with her Bachelor ex Richie Strahan. Source: Getty

Alex and Maegan went public with their relationship in August last year, following Alex's split from Bachelor love Richie Strahan.

