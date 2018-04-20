Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegen Luxa silence split rumours

There's been reports that Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegen Luxa had split just a few months after the former Bachelor star was spotted wearing an engagement ring at the end of last year.

However, now the pair have put those split rumours to rest, all with a simple Instagram post.

Maegan took to the social media site to post a sweet snap of her girlfriend's son, Elijah, while spending time with him.

"Teaching the boss man how to build all the flat pack furniture," she captioned the photo of the six-year-old. "He is actually killing it! Little trady (sic) in the making."

Elijah looked happy to be spending time with his mother's other half.

It was reported earlier this week Alex, 26, had called time on her relationship with Maegan "not taking it too well", according to Daily Mail Australia.

"People told me [they were over]," an insider told the publication. "So I asked her friend who said she was 'single now'. Then others were saying the same."

Alex and Maegan went public with their relationship in August last year, following Alex's split from Bachelor love Richie Strahan.

