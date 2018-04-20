Aussie model Natalie Roser has turned up the heat, posting to her Instagram on Thursday a very sexy video from the new Bras 'N' Things campaign.

Natalie Roser's sexiest campaign yet

The 27-year-old showed off her incredible figure in the new lingerie campaign, revealing her killer curves while staring provocatively towards the camera.

The Aussie-born fashion model accompanied the video with the caption, "Thank you @brasnthings for making me feel like a boss in your latest campaign! Have you seen me in stores?!"

It's not the first time this bikini babe has taken her clothes off.

Just two days ago Nat shared another bikini snap to her Instagram with fellow model friends, captioning the pic, "I'm really good at group hugs, #longarms."

She is seen wearing a khaki coloured swimsuit posing in ankle deep water in a tropical location for swimwear label Lulifama Swimwear.

We don't know about you, but we have serious body envy!

