News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sullivan's star Susan Hannaford lashes out: 'Be careful what you say'
Sullivan's star Susan Hannaford lashes out in interview
Pregnant Cardi B twerks at Coachella
Pregnant Cardi B twerks at Coachella

Natalie Roser's sexiest campaign yet

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Aussie model Natalie Roser has turned up the heat, posting to her Instagram on Thursday a very sexy video from the new Bras 'N' Things campaign.

Natalie Roser's sexiest campaign yet

Natalie Roser's sexiest campaign yet

The 27-year-old showed off her incredible figure in the new lingerie campaign, revealing her killer curves while staring provocatively towards the camera.

The Aussie-born fashion model accompanied the video with the caption, "Thank you @brasnthings for making me feel like a boss in your latest campaign! Have you seen me in stores?!"

Natalie Roser bras n things lingerie campaign

Natalie Roser turns up the heat in this racy lingerie campaign. Source: Instagram/natalie_roser

Natalie Roser bras n things lingerie campaign close up

The 27-year-old stares provocatively into the camera. Source: Instagram/natalie_roser

It's not the first time this bikini babe has taken her clothes off.

Just two days ago Nat shared another bikini snap to her Instagram with fellow model friends, captioning the pic, "I'm really good at group hugs, #longarms."

nat roser on shoot bikini friends

Nat posted two days ago a cute snap with fellow model friends on a Lulifama Swimwear shoot. Source: Instagram/natalie_roser

She is seen wearing a khaki coloured swimsuit posing in ankle deep water in a tropical location for swimwear label Lulifama Swimwear.

We don't know about you, but we have serious body envy!

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top