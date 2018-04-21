Big Brother star shares incredible pregnancy shoot

Big Brother star Krystal Forscutt has been taking her followers on her incredible pregnancy journey, sharing her tips for staying in shape and posting her photos of her growing bump.

The 27-year-old recently shared a professional pregnancy shoot with her Instagram followers, shot by local photographer Charlotte Churd.

The mother-of-one shared one snap wearing a bright polkadot dress and brown fedora accompanied with the caption, "Happy bump day! Am I completely crazy for thinking I might actually miss my bump?"

"Did anyone else experience this...or am I just a little nuts?" she added.

Another gorgeous shot from the same shoot was a black and white shot with Krystal posing to the side showing off her growing baby bump at 33 weeks.

She accompanied the cute snap with the caption, "To my daughter I have never met you but I already know you ...I know my love will be increased through you, I know you will test my strength and teach me more about life and more about myself".

"I will be made a better person and mother because of you. I know you will make me laugh and make me cry and I know that you have already changed my heart forever and you will carry a piece of it around with you for the rest of my days," she added.

We don't think she's too far off having her second child. Not long now!

