Channing Tatum 'likes' estranged wife Jenna's lingerie photo

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan broke hearts earlier this month after they announced their split, but it seems Channing's still got one eye on his estranged wife.

Jenna showed off her incredible figure in some lingerie on Instagram and guess who slapped a big fat 'like' on it?

None other than Channing himself. Well, well, well.

The 'like' comes just after the 37-year-old changed her name on Instagram from Jenna Dewan Tatum to just Jenna Dewan.

At the beginning of April Channing and Jenna, who have four-year-old daughter Everly together, released a joint statement to announce their split.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," they said in a joint statement. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

The pair insisted there was "no secrets or salacious events" which prompted their decision to split and said they are still "best friends".

