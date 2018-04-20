News

Keira Maguire's unbelievable transformation
Sullivan's star Susan Hannaford lashes out in interview

Channing Tatum 'likes' estranged wife Jenna's lingerie photo

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan broke hearts earlier this month after they announced their split, but it seems Channing's still got one eye on his estranged wife.

Jenna showed off her incredible figure in some lingerie on Instagram and guess who slapped a big fat 'like' on it?

None other than Channing himself. Well, well, well.

Channing Tatum 2017

Channing Tatum gave a big fat like on estranged wife Jenna's lingerie-clad Instagram post. Source: Getty

Look at that big fat like. Source: Instagram / jennadewan

The 'like' comes just after the 37-year-old changed her name on Instagram from Jenna Dewan Tatum to just Jenna Dewan.

At the beginning of April Channing and Jenna, who have four-year-old daughter Everly together, released a joint statement to announce their split.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," they said in a joint statement. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

Channing Tatum wife Jenna Dewan Tatum

Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan have confirmed they are separating after eight years of marriage earlier this month. Source: Getty

"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

The pair insisted there was "no secrets or salacious events" which prompted their decision to split and said they are still "best friends".

