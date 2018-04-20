Keira Maguire's unbelievable transformation

News

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be /

Keira Maguire is arguably the most popular and controversial person to come out of the Bachelor franchise in Australia.

The outspoken 31-year-old has come a long way since she was vying for Richie Strahan heart on the Bachelor in 2016, in life and in looks.

Yup, Keira is sporting a whole new look and it's not noticeable until you put the two pics side-to-side. What a difference two years and three seasons of reality TV makes!

Keira Maguire has undergone a major transformation since her debut on Richie Strahan's season of the Bachelor in 2016. Source: Channel 10

Our girl has undergone a few surgeries in the last few years in the form a boob job, lip fillers, hair extensions and a nose job...and she's not afraid to share it.

"Thanks Anna Scott from @yourskinclinic. She does all my facials, fractional laser, Omni Lux & injections ......I finally after 2 years got a top up in my [lips] & couldn't be Happier. it's very important to get someone who knows what there doing ... & if you're in Sydney I would highly recommend @yourskinclinic makeup by @andreadamyon hair by @bauhaushair", Keira posted to insta at the beginning of this year.

Keira is not shy about her many treatments and often refers to them on social media. Source: Instagram/keiramaguire

Keira is very open about her surgery and in an interview with NW mag, gushed about her new body.

"They're the best boobs I've ever seen," she said of the $35,000 makeover she has undertaken.

"I really, really, really wanted to get it done. With my boobs though, I was like, "am I just taking it too far?" But then every time I looked down, I was like, "I have no boobs!" and it kinda made me a little bit depressed," she said in the interview. "It was a really big decision for me, but then I had to think back… I've wanted this for 10 years."

Keira posts treatments on Instagram, including when she gets her eyebrows done! Source: Instagram/keiramaguire

Jarrod Woodgate and Keira seem to have find love on Bachelor in Paradise. Source: Channel 10

And how does Keira feel about her transformation? "I'm not going to lie – I've looked in the mirror a few times since I've got them."

The blonde bombshell is currently on Bachelor in Paradise and is making waves as the on-again-off-again-definitely-on-again relationship with Jarrod Woodgate.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

