Music greats mourn Avicii following his tragic death

Calvin Harris is among the stars paying tribute to DJing legend Avicii following the news of his passing.

The Hey Brother hitmaker - whose real name was Tim Bergling - was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday at the age of just 28, and following the news of his death, several stars have taken to social media to pay their respects.

"Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x (sic)" Scottish DJ Calvin wrote on Twitter.

Whilst fellow producer and DJ Zedd wrote: "No words can describe the sadness I'm feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....

"Thoughts go out to his family and friends... (sic)"

It hasn't just been Avicii's fellow DJs that have reached out following the news either, as singers Charlie Puth and Liam Payne have also voiced their condolences.

"Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like," Charlie tweeted, "@Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. (sic)"

And Liam said: "Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x (sic)"

Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding were also among those to share their thoughts on the tragedy.

The New Rules singer wrote: "Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x (sic)"

Actress Ruby Rose also took to Twitter, opting to share memories of the time she spent "travelling Europe" with the Swedish DJ.

"No @Avicii ... I can't even begin to comprehend this," she wrote, "I adore you and I loved traveling and touring Europe with you. You were my friend and a beautiful person. Vegas and Ibiza memories will always be so special to me. RIP you were magic. (sic)"

News of the Wake Me Up musician's passing was confirmed by his publicist in a statement on Friday afternoon.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," it read.

"He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

With reporting by Bang Showbiz