News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Big Brother star shares incredible pregnancy shoot
Big Brother star shares incredible pregnancy shoot
The ongoing health issue that marred Avicii’s career
The chronic health issue that marred Avicii’s career

Music greats mourn Avicii following his tragic death

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

Calvin Harris is among the stars paying tribute to DJing legend Avicii following the news of his passing.

'The Walking Dead': Negan &amp; Simon Face-Off
1:01

'The Walking Dead': Negan & Simon Face-Off
Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Baby Stormi | Hollywoodlife
4:26

Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Baby Stormi | Hollywoodlife
Zayn Malik is SCARY Thin, Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics - DR
7:26

Zayn Malik is SCARY Thin, Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics - DR
Selena Gomez Spending HOW MUCH on Justin Bieber's Birthday Present?!!
1:46

Selena Gomez Spending HOW MUCH on Justin Bieber's Birthday Present?!!
Tyga Reacts To Kylie Jenner Ferrari Gift From Travis Scott | Hollywoodlife
3:31

Tyga Reacts To Kylie Jenner Ferrari Gift From Travis Scott | Hollywoodlife
Camila Cabello Reacts To Blue Ivy Grammys Moment | Hollywoodlife
4:03

Camila Cabello Reacts To Blue Ivy Grammys Moment | Hollywoodlife
'The Walking Dead': Carl's Journey
0:29

'The Walking Dead': Carl's Journey
Kylie Jenner Reveals Who Baby Stormi Really Looks More Like Hollywoodlife
3:36

Kylie Jenner Reveals Who Baby Stormi Really Looks More Like Hollywoodlife
Blac Chyna USING Lamar Odom to Get Back at Rob Kardashian!?
1:49

Blac Chyna USING Lamar Odom to Get Back at Rob Kardashian!?
'Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' Premiere: Orlando Bloom
0:51

'Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' Premiere: Orlando Bloom
Molly Sims Gives Her Secret Beauty Tips
0:51

Molly Sims Gives Her Secret Beauty Tips
Why Do We Have Eyebrows?
0:54

Why Do We Have Eyebrows?
 

The Hey Brother hitmaker - whose real name was Tim Bergling - was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday at the age of just 28, and following the news of his death, several stars have taken to social media to pay their respects.

"Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x (sic)" Scottish DJ Calvin wrote on Twitter.

Avicii found dead

Avicii was found dead at age 28 on Friday. Photo: Getty



Whilst fellow producer and DJ Zedd wrote: "No words can describe the sadness I'm feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....

"Thoughts go out to his family and friends... (sic)"

It hasn't just been Avicii's fellow DJs that have reached out following the news either, as singers Charlie Puth and Liam Payne have also voiced their condolences.

"Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like," Charlie tweeted, "@Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. (sic)"

And Liam said: "Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x (sic)"



Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding were also among those to share their thoughts on the tragedy.

The New Rules singer wrote: "Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x (sic)"

Actress Ruby Rose also took to Twitter, opting to share memories of the time she spent "travelling Europe" with the Swedish DJ.

"No @Avicii ... I can't even begin to comprehend this," she wrote, "I adore you and I loved traveling and touring Europe with you. You were my friend and a beautiful person. Vegas and Ibiza memories will always be so special to me. RIP you were magic. (sic)"

News of the Wake Me Up musician's passing was confirmed by his publicist in a statement on Friday afternoon.




"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," it read.

"He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

With reporting by Bang Showbiz

Back To Top